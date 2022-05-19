Proactive news headlines including Arafura Resources, Hawsons Iron, Duke Exploration and Aeris Resources

Proactive
·4 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Arafura Resources Ltd (ASX:ARU) is trading higher on news that it has negotiated an agreement with Hyundai Motor Company for the offtake of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) from its Nolans Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

  • Hawsons Iron Ltd (ASX:HIO) is advancing a bankable feasibility study (BFS) for its namesake project near Broken Hill in Far West NSW, with the appointment of leading engineering group Australian Mine Design and Development Pty Ltd (AMDAD) as mining consultant. Click here

  • Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has vastly improved its understanding of the Bundarra Project in Queensland through a comprehensive geophysical data synthesis and re-interpretation of the Bundarra Intrusive Complex’s (BIC) geological framework and structure. Click here

  • Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has completed the retail component of its fully underwritten one-for-4.22 pro-rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer of new shares, announced on April 28. Click here

  • SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has wound up a drilling program at Eaglehawk gold target within the Tea Well joint venture (JV) project near Meekatharra in Western Australia. Click here

  • PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) is gearing up for a pivotal drilling program at the Tanami Heavy Rare Earth Element (REE) and Gold Project in the Northern Territory following a heavily oversubscribed $9.5 million share placement. Click here

  • Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has pinpointed a “substantial” maiden exploration target at the Tower clay-hosted rare earth element (REE) prospect at Mt Clere Project on the north-western margins of the Yilgarn Craton, WA. Click here

  • Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) has advanced the Ovoot Coking Coal Project (OCCP) in Mongolia by completing a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the coal handling and preparation plant (CHPP) infrastructure to be constructed at the project, as well as the final report outlining design and cost estimates. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has expedited a metallurgical test program on rare earths from its projects in Western Australia and has engaged world-leading processing research body Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) for the work. Click here

  • Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has identified several high amplitude and vertically extensive magnetic bodies indicative of rare earth element (REE) mineralisation during magnetic modelling of airborne magnetic data from Grønnedal-Ika carbonatite-syenite complex at its Ivittuut multi-commodity project in southwest Greenland. Click here

  • Discovery Alaska Ltd (ASX:DAF) has revealed the presence of widespread lithium mineralisation during a review of historical drill core from Coal Creek prospect of the Chulitna Project, offering solid evidence of lithium potential for the Alaskan project. Click here

  • Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has completed its off-market share crossing of 170 million shares held by SBC Global Investment Fund to several large existing shareholders and sophisticated new shareholders at 1.75 cents per share. Click here

  • Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has intersected shallow high-grade oxide gold from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Beroko and Bereko South satellite prospects at the Kada Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

  • Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) has intersected a wide spodumene pegmatite intersection of 27.78 metres in the first hole of a resource definition drilling program at the newly minted Colina Prospect of Bananal Valley-Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, evidence of the prospectivity of the target. Click here

  • Openn Negotiation Ltd (ASX:OPN) has entered into a pilot agreement with US Multiple Listing Service (MLS) organisation, bridgeMLS, Inc., designed to prepare Openn’s platform and technology for commercial roll-out in bridgeMLS and the Northern California, Bay Area market. Click here

  • Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) is making progress as it aims to bring a Tier-1 gold project in Guinea into production with a 60,000-metre drilling program underway and a number of key appointments made. Click here

  • Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) has executed an exclusive option agreement with Mineral Business Development Pty Ltd to acquire all mineral rights for Chalice West Project in the Widgiemooltha/Norseman region of Western Australia. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Former CFL star Tony Gabriel knows what striking CFL players are going through

    Tony Gabriel can sympathize with striking CFL players. The Hall of Fame tight end was involved in the league's first strike in 1974, which was staged during training camp but settled before the season began. Players with seven of the CFL's nine teams didn't report for the start of training camp Sunday after contract talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association broke down Saturday. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players reported to training camp because they're currently not in a lega

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum