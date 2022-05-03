Proactive news headlines including Apple, Western Magnesium, Burcon NutraScience, Playgon Games, Hapbee Technologies and Irwin Naturals
New York , May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
Apple on the defensive over Apple Pay platform after European Commission preliminary finding click here
Canaccord Genuity repeats 'Speculative Buy' rating on Think Research stock following recent Q4 results click here
Burcon NutraScience inks term sheet with biggest shareholder for a proposed $10M credit facility click here
Vejii Holdings plots a path to profitability after key acquitions drive 4Q revenue click here
ION Energy says visit to Mongolia lithium sites reinforce the potential of the assets click here
Playgon Games reports nearly $160,000 in FY2021 revenue as it builds out gaming platform click here
Western Magnesium applauds US national effort to secure critical minerals click here
Wellbeing Digital Sciences names Dr Michael Ho as medical director of its MindScape ketamine clinic click here
MedX Health says revenue in 2021 rose from previous year despite tough conditions click here
Northstar Gold poised to expand its Bryce gold project in Ontario with Britcanna option click here
SPYR says Applied Magix Inc subsidiary may begin selling Apple HomeKit-compatible smart-home LED lighting click here
PharmaDrug advances its glaucoma research program with selection of lead DMT analog click here
Melkior Resources hits high-grade gold at the Carscallen project in Ontario click here
Zinc8 Energy Solutions continues to expand its efforts towards commercialization click here
South Star Battery Metals announces small-scale pilot metallurgical testing program for Alabama graphite project click here
LexaGene says its MiQLab system successfully detects biohazard agents in US Army R&D test click here
enCore Energy welcomes uranium veteran Peter Luthiger to the role of COO click here
Empress Royalty boosts executive team with new CFO Meiklejohn click here
Hapbee Technologies says it has been included in the Wellness Category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Award click here
Cabral Gold says drilling results from Cuiú Cuiú gold district further indicate high-grade corridor of mineralization click here
Golden Shield Resources reveals three new gold showings at its Marudi Mountain project in Guyana click here
United Lithium stakes large land position in past-producing lithium region of South Dakota click here
AMPD Ventures says its Departure Lounge subsidiary inks education collaboration deal with Centre For Digital Media (CDM) click here
Wishpond Technologies announces record recurring revenue in April 2022 led by healthy organic growth click here
i-80 Gold says drilling in South Pacific Zone at Granite Creek returns best intercept to date click here
Bam Bam Resources kicks off more soil sampling at two Majuba Hill project target zones click here
Nextech AR Solutions announces the closing of multiple new 3D model eCommerce deals click here
Vox Royalty says record preliminary first-quarter revenue of C$1.8M was supported by Segilola asset click here
Irwin Naturals posts record results for 2021 as core business continues to grow click here
Soma Gold reports 73% revenue increase in 2021 as it continues to advance its Cordero project click here
Orgenesis says consortium led by its MIDA Biotech subsidiary wins 4 million euro grant supporting cutting edge technology click here
Tribe reports record revenue and gross margin for fiscal 2021 after strong 4Q click here
Victory Resources acquires 100% interest in Georgia Lake Lithium Project in Ontario click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com