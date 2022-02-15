Proactive news headlines including Amplia Therapeutics, Creso Pharma, Anteris Technologies and Miramar Resources

Proactive
·5 min read
Proactive
Proactive

Sydney, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Amplia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ATX) will showcase data from a clinical study into its leading anti-cancer drug candidate at a major cancer conference this year. Click here

  • Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) is moving along with its acquisition of Sierra Sage Herbs (SSH), which will deliver the company its maiden entry into the US. Click here

  • Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR, OTC:AMEUF) has declined a proposal to merge with NASDAQ-listed special purpose acquisition company Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSAC). Click here

  • Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has bolstered the gold footprint at its wholly-owned Glandore Project in WA thanks to the latest round of aircore drilling. Click here

  • Venture Minerals Ltd (ASX:VMS, OTC:VTMLF) continues to deliver strong intersections of high-grade mineralisation from its new drilling program at the Mount Lindsay Tin-Tungsten Project in north-western Tasmania, including 119.2 metres at 0.8% tin and 0.2% tungsten from 75.8 metres. Click here

  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has turned the soil on an exciting seismic target at its Mt Alexander nickel-copper sulphide project in Western Australia’s north-eastern goldfields. Click here

  • Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) is preparing samples from its Beharra Silica Sands Project in Western Australia for bulk metallurgic test-work, targeting multiple zones within the white sand horizon of the project. Click here

  • Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has tabled the first lot of reverse circulation and aircore drilling results from the Yarmany project area — assays the company believes highlight the property’s multi-commodity potential. Click here

  • Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML)’s partial holding, Red Fox Resources (ASX:FXR) Pty Limited, has received assay results from a soil sampling program conducted late last year at Copper Creek in the Georgetown district of northeast Queensland. Click here

  • Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has signed all remaining purchase contracts for the key components of the process plant at its flagship Muga Potash Mine in Spain. Click here

  • Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) has awarded the contract for final plant engineering of the battery materials coating pilot plant to be constructed in Saxony, Germany to German engineering firm Küttner GmbH & Co. KG. Click here

  • Dart Mining NL (ASX:DTM) continues to explore copper-gold porphyry opportunities at its flagship Granite Flat property in northeast Victoria. Click here

  • Carnavale Resources Ltd (ASX:CAV) has begun a second round of aircore drilling for the Ora Banda South Gold Project, targeting extensions of gold mineralisation discovered during the initial drilling program. Click here

  • Sunstone Metals Ltd (ASX:STM) has completed the sale of its joint venture interest in the Finnish Lithium Project. Click here

  • Alchemy Resources Limited (ASX:ALY) has unearthed visible gold during an aircore drilling campaign at its Karonie East prospect in Western Australia. Click here

  • Valor Resources Ltd (ASX:VAL) has completed its first-year commitment under the farm-in agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd, spending more than the C$750,000 required. Click here

  • AuTeco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has successfully increased the inferred mineral resource for the Pickle Grow Gold Project in Canada by 500,000 ounces to 2.23 million ounces at 7.8 g/t, an over 30% increase just six months after the last resource update. Click here

  • Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK)'s ongoing reverse circulation (RC) drill campaign at the Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia is yielding strong shallow gold results in new areas. Click here

  • Lotus Resources Ltd (ASX:LOT) has increased the mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Kayelekera Uranium Mine to 46.3 million pounds at 500 parts per million(ppm) triuranium octoxide (U3O8). Click here

  • Oar Resources Ltd (ASX:OAR) is finalising plans for an airborne geophysical mapping at its 100%-owned Crown Project in the emerging Julimar district of Western Australia, considered highly prospective for nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation. Click here

  • Castillo Copper Ltd (LSE:CCZ, ASX:CCZ) has discovered four shallow zones of cobalt mineralisation, hosted within the East Zone of the Broken Hill Alliance (BHA) Project – a combination of two project tenures adjacent to the town of Broken Hill – with legacy coding and analysis of 6,182 historic drill cores from the area. Click here

  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is ramping up activity at its namesake project, with camp construction underway and mine development progressing to plan. Click here

  • Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd subsidiary, The Sandbox, has partnered with Honk Kong’s renowned Ocean Park to create groundbreaking digital entertainment in the virtual world of NFTs and gaming. Click here

About Proactive

  • Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle

  • With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors

  • In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blackhawks beat Jets 3-1 as DeBrincat scores 28th goal of the season

    WINNIPEG — Alex DeBrincat's 28th goal of the season was the game winner as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday. DeBrincat beat Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck with a high shot at 9:42 of the third period to break a 1-1 tie. Patrick Kane had a goal and assist while Brandon Hagel scored late in the third on an empty-net. Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (18-24-7), who notched their second win in their last six games (2-4-0). Mark Scheifele scored for the

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • Canada trucks Sweden to advance to Beijing Olympics women's hockey semifinal

    Canada didn't have the same issue advancing into the semifinals as the American women did.

  • Canada's Marion Thénault seventh in women's aerials at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thénault may be relatively new to the world of freestyle skiing, but she already understands the nature of the sport. Thénault placed seventh in women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, falling short of the superfinal by just 0.71 points. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., missed her first jump of the final, making it essential that she land her second to advance to the final six. She pumped her fists and yelled "Yes!" when she made it, scoring a 91.2

  • Heat hold off Irving's charge, hand Nets 11th straight loss

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 19 points and 14 rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off a furious rally from Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets for a 115-111 victory Saturday night. Irving scored 20 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to help the Nets rally from a 21-point, third-quarter deficit before dropping their 11th straight game. Cam Thomas’ 3-pointer with 37 seconds left cut Miami’s lead to 110-109. Down 113-111, the Nets had possession and an opportunity to tie or take the lead. But Kyle

  • Randle, Knicks earn first win of trip, hold off Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks earned their first win in four tries during their West Coast trip, holding off the Golden State Warriors 116-114 on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 19 of his 35 points in the first half and dished out 10 assists in Golden State's second straight loss, just the third time all season the Warriors have dropped consecutive contests. Golden State got one last chance with 6.2 se

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Key proposals in Major League Baseball labor negotiations

    NEW YORK (AP) — Some of the key areas in collective bargaining between Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association ahead of the resumption of negotiations on Saturday, as obtained by The Associated Press. This is only a partial list of bargaining topics: FREE AGENCY MLB: Would keep existing system in which six seasons of major league service required. MLBPA: Would keep existing system, subject to agreement on its service time proposal. FREE AGENT DRAFT PICK COMPENSATI

  • How the Golden Knights are squeezing Jack Eichel into their lineup

    In the NHL, if you're not cheating, are you really trying?

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 14, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics on Feb. 14, 2022: --- "One million per cent we needed to win that game. That was a massive win. I thought we played good from the first rock to the last rock. I'm super proud of how we played today. It was a really consistent game from the team." — Canadian skip Jennifer Jones after ending the team's losing skid in an 11-5 victory against Russia. --- "That's what every athlete is coming here to the Olympics to do — to fight fo

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

    BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has, finally, made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her — she’s testing negative now, as are her husband and young son — and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training on Thursday. “We’ve seen a lot of people struggle to clear the tests, so I really wasn’t sure what would happen,” Meyers Taylor

  • Doping decision imminent for Russian skater at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — After a marathon doping hearing that ended early Monday morning, 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva awaits to hear whether she can compete for the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport didn't announce its hearing at a hotel in Beijing was over until after 3 a.m. local time Monday. The judges began to deliberate after nearly six hours of online testimony. An announcement is expected Monday afternoon, a day before Valieva's next competi

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste

  • Tkachuk, Brown lead Senators past Capitals 4-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his team-leading 15th goal and added an assist, Connor Brown also had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators completed a long-awaited 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. Alex Formenton and Adam Gaudette added early goals as the Senators jumped to a 2-0 lead after the first period, en route to snapping a 10-game losing skid against the Capitals overall and a nine-game slide in Washington. Chris Tierney had two assists. Anton Forsberg ma

  • Max Parrot says teammate Mark McMorris 'apologized for his non-sportsmanship'

    No bad blood between the medal-winning Canadian snowboarders after some candid comments about officiating in Beijing.