Proactis SA - Financial Information 6m 01 23

Proactis SA announces financial information for the 6 months ended 31 January 2023

Paris – 28 April 2023 – Proactis SA (Euronext: PROAC), a leading provider of comprehensive spend management and business process collaboration solutions, today announced financial information for the 6 months ended 31 January 2023, in accordance with the “European Transparency Obligations Directive” financial disclosure requirements.

Financial data

€ Million 6 months ended

31 January 2022 6 months ended

31 January 2023 % Change

2023 / 2022 Revenue 6.8 6.5 (4%) EBITDA (*) 1.1 0.2 (85%) Net Earnings (0.3) (1.2) Operating Cashflow 0.2 0.3 60% Cash 0.5 0.2 (68%) (*) EBITDA: Operating result before depreciation and non-recurring items.

Accounts for the 6 months to 31 January 2023 have been reviewed by auditors and were approved by the Proactis SA Board of Directors on 24 April 2023.

Revenue split is as follow:

€ Million 6 months ended

31 January 2022 6 months ended

31 January 2023 Revenue 6.8 6.5 Operating revenue 4.8 4.4 Management fees 1.9 2.1

Operating revenue is at €4.4m, 8% lower than the period to 31 January 2022. As previously communicated in February, this is principally due to the non-renewal of contracts incorporating third party software or contract value decrease due to the cancellation of the element relating to third-party software in previous years.

The EBITDA (*) has decreased from €1.1m in the 6 months to 31 January 2022 to €0.2m in the 6 months to 31 January 2023.

At 31 January 2023 the cash position was of €0.2m; lower than the position recorded on 31 July 2022 (€0.9m).

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

Contacts

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 25 55 00

E-mail: investorContact@proactis.com



