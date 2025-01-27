Pro wrestling power rankings: Who are WWE, AEW's best as the Royal Rumble looms?

It may be Tiffy Time, but is WWE's breakout champion the queen of the pro wrestling world? (MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Professional wrestling is a fast moving business, making it hard to stay on top of who rules the roost. Championship titles go some way to explaining who’s in charge, but they don’t always tell the full story when it comes to whose star is rising.

With that in mind, as we look ahead to Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, here’s the debut edition of our power rankings, commending those WWE and AEW superstars — across both the men’s and women’s divisions — who feel like “must-see” talents right now.

MEN’S POWER RANKINGS

10. Oba Femi

NXT has had its fill of breakout stars over the years. But how many can match Oba Femi — not just his size, but for his sheer star power too? The Nigerian powerhouse has had the wrestling world in a stranglehold since his 2023 debut, beginning an inevitable march towards becoming the current NXT Champion.

Right now, the question isn’t whether this monster will be promoted to the main WWE roster, but just how much devastation he will repeat when he gets there.

9. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens’ recent run has been truly inspired, full of subversive nods to wrestling history (like his fantastic “Canadian Dream” t-shirt) as well as some gonzo-style promos.

The magic began with Owens’ initial assault on Cody Rhodes, which was engineered to be caught on fans’ phones, rather than going out on the main broadcast. Since that moment, Owens has been in his absolute element — and it’s electrifying to watch.

8. Will Ospreay

Every wrestling fan knows the Essex boy is one of the greatest to step between the ropes in the modern era. But in the past year, Uncrowned's 2024 Wrestler of the Year has taken things to the next level, becoming not just an exceptional in-ring performer but a star personality in his own right.

Will 2025 be the year “The Aerial Assassin” gets the biggest prize in AEW? Based on his current form, such an outcome would be more than justified.

7. Jacob Fatu

Remember the days of “WWE doesn’t sign indie wrestlers”? If there’s one man who has done the most to kick down that particular door — perhaps literally — it’s “The Samoan Werewolf”.

Fatu’s physical prowess has been remarked on over and again. But what makes him so exciting right now is the way the WWE has held back on unleashing his full force, allowing anticipation for that moment to build up like a boiling pan.

His wanton destruction of Braun Strowman at this past weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event was a major sign that WWE has huge plans for Fatu in future.

6. Roman Reigns

It was perhaps the biggest moment of the Netflix premiere: The return of Roman Reigns to the perch of tribal chief. The one-time “Big Dog” may not be the WWE’s Universal Champion anymore, but he has rarely looked stronger — or more popular — in the eyes of the fan-base.

Roman’s work with Solo was good, but the really exciting question is what comes next – with a tantalising slate of potential big ticket rivals for him to go up against. “The Tribal Chief” has entered a whole new era and we are absolutely here for it.

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman enter the ring during Netflix's "WWE Raw" debut. (WWE/Getty Images)

5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has consistently been among the top performers of WWE’s post-pandemic run. But when was the last time he looked as savage as he does right now?

“The Scottish Warrior” may have been bested by CM Punk in the ring, but it’s worth noting that McIntyre pulled off the more impressive feat of matching Punk pound-for-pound when it came to mic work.

As wrestling feats go, that one is up there with the time McIntyre punted Brock Lesnar over the ropes at the 2020 Royal Rumble. And it sets him up for a brilliant 2025.

4. Kenny Omega

Wrestling loves a good babyface story, and they don’t come much better than the whole “triumphing over a potentially career-threatening illness” angle.

Kenny Omega’s triumphant return to AEW was one of those moments. Of course, it helps that Omega has long been among the most praised names in the promotion since AEW's birth, but the whole situation was still goosebumps inducing.

Now it's up to Omega to keep that momentum going and restore the fortunes of AEW over the coming months.

3. CM Punk

It’s now well over a year since hell froze over, yet CM Punk’s star remains as bright as ever in WWE, as he went straight from his shock return into stellar feuds with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

Sure, you can count the actual matches on two hands, but how many other superstars have the whole WWE universe waiting with bated breath whenever they pick up a microphone? Right now, Punk has that power and shows no signs of giving it up.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are at the tops of their games. (WWE/Getty Images)

2. Cody Rhodes

Almost one year into his title reign, those "whoaaahs" have not dimmed. Cody is still the man — not just in WWE, but as the face of professional wrestling itself.

Why is he in second place, then? As excellent as Rhodes has been in recent months, his current vendetta with Kevin Owens hasn’t quite felt like a serious threat to the title.

The big question now is where we go next, after Rhodes vs. Owens almost certainly wraps up on Saturday at the Royal Rumble. If WWE plays the right card in terms of Rhodes’ next opponent (Orton? Cena? Rock after all?), the company's babyface champion will surely reclaim the top spot before long.

1. John Cena

When was the last time John Cena was the main talking point going into a massive WWE show? That’s certainly the case for Saturday's Royal Rumble. As for whether Cena will triumph in the 30-man showdown, it feels like a genuine coin toss — thus adding to the anticipation.

Cena’s fate this weekend will shape not just the road to WrestleMania, but potentially the rest of the year in WWE. Right now, the iconic babyface feels like the gravitational center of the wrestling universe, and thus merits our debut top spot.

WWE's entire 2025 roadmap hinges on John Cena. (WWE/Getty Images)

WOMEN’S POWER RANKINGS

10. Giulia

Praising the strength of the NXT women’s division is becoming a cliche at this point. But the crowning of Giulia, the former Stardom favorite, as women’s champion feels like yet another milestone for the ladies.

Shawn Michaels’ developmental promotion has already elevated several stars to the big league. But just imagine what WWE can do with someone like Giulia, who has already established her credentials before arriving.

9. Jordynne Grace

She’s coming! After emerging as the surprise entrant in last year’s Rumble, “The Juggernaut” appears to be on the cusp of taking up a permanent position in WWE. And not a moment too soon.

Given the NXT women’s division is already stacked, and the fact that Grace is already an accomplished headliner, the smart money has to be on a main roster debut. As to where things will go from there … well, the sky may well be the limit.

8. Lyra Valkyria

“The Bird Lady” has achieved a world first: Becoming the inaugural holder of the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. It’s a well-deserved honor for a woman who has been consistently impressive since her main roster call-up last year.

To add onto that? Her next milestone may be a showdown with the returning Becky Lynch, something that would propel Valkyria to the next level of stardom.

Lyra Valkyria is the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental champion. (WWE/Getty Images)

7. Roxanne Perez

Winning the NXT title is usually a solid sign that a wrestler is in line for a main roster push. But there still seems to be something extra special about Roxanne Perez, who already has one of WWE’s most iconic female talents ready to challenge her in Bayley.

Perez vs. Bayley at WrestleMania? We’d love to see it. The 23-year-old won’t enter as the favorite, but you can bet she will make the most of it.

6. Chelsea Green

Hail to the Chief! The long-term fan favorite was always the most likely candidate for the inaugural Women’s US Champion, but that shouldn't distract from just how brilliantly she’s stepped up to the role (with a little help from Piper Niven, of course).

WWE clearly has full confidence in Green, as evidenced by her being the face of their recent media charm offensive in the UK to mark the Netflix launch. We share their verdict.

5. Liv Morgan

Even with the revenge tour stopped in its tracks, Liv Morgan continues to shine bright as ever, oozing confidence both inside and outside of the ring.

The title may have gone for now, but it’s her role as the manipulative powerbroker in the rather volatile Judgment Day that makes her so exciting to watch at the moment. Let’s see where it leads — particularly as we head towards WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan continues to shine — even without her title. (WWE/Getty Images)

4. Mariah May

After a rocky couple of years, the AEW women’s division is finally back on track, and few have played a bigger role in that transformation than “The Glamour” Mariah May. Her run as women’s champion has been among the best in AEW’s short history, thanks in no small part to her chemistry with Toni Storm.

The young British starlet has cemented her place not just as the top of AEW’s roster but also on the podium of women’s wrestling more generally.

3. Rhea Ripley

It’s no exaggeration to say that “The Eradicator” has reshaped women’s wrestling in her own image — just ask her 4 million followers on TikTok. With the belt back around her waist, Rhea Ripley looks stronger than ever after another barnstorming performance at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As with others on these power rankings, the decisive question will be what comes next, in particular whether WWE can find a worthy challenger as we head towards WrestleMania.

2. Toni Storm

Just when you thought you’d seen every story in wrestling, along comes Toni Storm — one of the most interesting talents in the game today. Her character work as “Timeless Toni Storm” — a delicious homage to “All About Eve” — deserves a spot in the all-time storyline hall of fame.

More recently, the rookie stuff has been fun, keeping us entertained without wearing out the jokes. Then came Saturday’s “AEW Collision” and the return of the Timeless One — a twist that was brilliantly executed by this most exceptional of creative minds.

Tiffany Stratton is the queen of the pro wrestling world. (WWE/Getty Images)

1. Tiffany Stratton

After months of anticipation, it truly is Tiffy Time. Tiffany Stratton, the former Team USA gymnast, has finally claimed her perch at the top of the WWE women’s division, following a splendid cash-in against her former friend and mentor Nia Jax.

The 25-year-old has been praised to the skies during her main roster run — and rightfully so. Now all signs point towards a WrestleMania showdown with “The Queen” Charlotte Flair herself — and perhaps the seeds of a truly generational rivalry.