Pro wrestler Ronda Rousey on pro wrestling: 'It's made up, it's not real'

It appears the Ronda Rousey era of WWE has reached the point of breaking the fourth wall to an extreme degree.

Weeks ahead of a scheduled matchup with Charlotte Flair (or possibly rival Becky Lynch) at WrestleMania 35, Rousey executed a sharp heel turn by crashing a segment featuring Flair, Lynch and Stephanie McMahon and blasting WWE fans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It was a rant clearly designed to ratchet up the hype for WrestleMania. And then Rousey posted a travel vlog on her YouTube channel saying in no uncertain terms that what she said is real and that everything WWE does is fake, obviously to the shock of many wrestling fans.

The most dramatic parts can be seen toward the end of the videos.

A transcript of that last part:

It wasn’t a promo. They gave me other things to say, I didn’t f—-ing say it. It’s not a f—-ing promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f—-ing act anymore. They can say it’s part of the act to try to save face to everybody else, but it’s not an act. I’m going there and doing whetever the h— I want and they can explain it away however they want, but f—- em. Everybody, WWE universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh, don’t break kayfabe, Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those b——-s can f—-ing touch me. The end."

So, there are two explanations for this outburst.

1) Ronda Rousey just went rogue. The former UFC welterweight champ is fed up having to cede any territory to the fake fighters of the WWE and is now going to fight on her terms, unleashing the full force of her Olympic judo and MMA experience while exposing WWE’s dark secret that everything is fake. Until now.

Story continues

2) Ronda Rousey has entered her latest dramatic arc with WWE, which has decided the best way to get people to watch one of its premier fighters at its signature event. is breaking through the fourth wall like it’s a single layer of plywood.

You can be the judge which one is more likely.

Both Lynch and Flair responded on Twitter to Rousey’s obviously real outburst.

Ronnie since The Man came around.



If you can’t hack it, get your jacket. pic.twitter.com/XEQf4UYE4t — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 8, 2019

Can someone please remind Captain Badass here that her last two fights before coming to WWE ended with her unconscious and sobbing in the cage?



Four years ago, you were untouchable. Now? Not so much.



You’re a class act, @RondaRousey

🙄 https://t.co/QBksunFE2X — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 8, 2019

Clearly, you’re going have to tune in for WrestleMania 35 to see how that goes down. Except WWE doesn’t want you to hear what Rousey has to say now that she’s turned on the company. Except she’s still going to fight at WrestleMania 35. Sure.

Ronda Rousey has some shocking news for everyone: pro wrestling apparently isn't real. Credit: George Napolitano/MediaPunch /IPX

More from Yahoo Sports: