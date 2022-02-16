Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and his 10k pillows denied entry to Canada to support truckers

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell waits outside the West Wing of the White House before entering on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Pro-Trump conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell and a truck full of 10,000 of his pillows were denied entry to Canada to support protesting truckers.

The MyPillow CEO and a videographer were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening on their way to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to protestors, a Canadian government source told The National Post.

Mr Lindell was reportedly turned back because he was not fully vaccinated and did not have a negative PCR test in hand.

A MyPillow truck loaded with “over 10,000 pillows,” including 1,000 “Bible pillows” for the children of the truckers, was also stopped from crossing the border via the Ambassador Bridge leading to Windsor, Ontario.

The government official said that the truck was turned back as the American driver also did not have a valid pre-arrival PCR test.

Mr Lindell is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump and claimed that he would be returned to the White House last summer in place of Joe Biden.

He has continued to push widely disproven and discredited claims that the election was stolen from Mr trump by Mr Biden.

To enter Canada foreign visitors must have at least two Covid-19 vaccine doses and show a negative molecular Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours of arrival.

The government source told the newspaper that Canada Border Services Agency officials had become aware of Mr Lindell’s planned arrival at the border from social media posts.