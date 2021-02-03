Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood under investigation for possibly voting illegally, report claims

Lin Wood, a vocal pro-Trump attorney who alleged voter fraud in the elections is now under investigation ((Reuters))

A high profile lawyer who played a key role in former president Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, is now under investigation over whether or not he was a legal voter.

Lin Wood, a conservative attorney and a strong pro-Trump voice, filed several lawsuits and made public statements claiming people voted illegally in the 2020 presidential election.

Now, according to reports in the US media, the office of Georgia’s secretary of state is investigating the allegations that Mr Wood may have illegally voted from the state in the November run off.

WSB-TV first reported that in an email to their reporter Justin Gray, Mr Wood confirmed that he has been living in South Carolina for the last few months. The email read: “I have been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April.”

The secretary of state Brad Reffensperger’s office in a statement to NBC News confirmed that "the investigation is ongoing." It said: "The question is whether he was a legal resident when he voted in November in light of an email he sent to [WSB-TV reporter] Justin Gray saying he has been domiciled in South Carolina for several months."

The law of the state of Georgia states that “if a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state."

Mr Wood responded to the allegations Tuesday evening, in a statement that he sent to WSB-TV and other media outlets, saying that he has “been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955,” but had officially changed his residency to South Carolina on Monday.

“This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger,” Mr Wood added. “They’re trying to destroy me because I’m revealing a level of corruption from top to bottom.”

“Brad Raffensperger’s got a lot of problems with people who were not legitimate citizens of Georgia. I’m not one of them,” he said.

