Pro surfers compete at SLO CAL Open in Pismo Beach

The World Surf League’s SLO CAL Open surf competition is taking place this week at Pismo Beach next to the pier.

The action runs through Sunday with surfers matching up in heats throughout the day.

As part of the festivities, Arroyo Grande artist Raul Torres demonstrated his sand art creation on the pier.

Noah Klapp of Germany catches a wave while competing in the World Surf League’s SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Lanea Mons competes in the World Surf League’s SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

Bella Kenworthy of San Clemente competes in the World Surf League’s SLO CAL Open at Pismo Beach on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. She was the top placer in the sixth heat.