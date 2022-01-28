Pro surf competition underway this weekend in Pismo Beach. Here’s how to watch

A professional surf competition is taking place this weekend in Pismo Beach — and there are multiple ways to watch.

The SLO CAL Open is being held through Sunday “on the south side of the pier with a plethora of North America’s top regional talents converging upon the cold, winter waters,” according to the World Surf League (WSL) website. The last event was held in 2020.

The WSL Qualifying Series event features men and women surfers.

Fans can watch live in person at the beach or online at the World Surf League’s website and on its YouTube channel.

The action is being captured using a Cyberhawk Drone camera, along with announcer commentary, and includes interviews with the surfers.

On Friday, waves were around 3-to-4 feet high as of noon with “left and rights up and down the beach,” according to an event announcer.

The event is sponsored by Visit SLO CAL and French Hospital Medical Center.

On Saturday, the women’s competition will be held from 7:30 a.m. through 11:50 a.m., with the men’s Round of 16 from 11:50 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

High cirrus clouds graced the sky in Pismo Beach Friday afternoon.

Jhony Corzo of Mexico competes the heat 2 of the qualifying round Friday.

Tex Mitchell (USA) competes in heat 2 of a qualify round on Friday.