Pro-Palestinian Protesters March Through The Grove Then Shut Down 3rd & Fairfax

On the first day of a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters rallied in the Fairfax District. A portion of the crowd marched through the streets and into The Grove as part of a nationwide effort demanding a lasting ceasefire in the war, as well as an end to U.S. aid for Israel.

Backers of the Shut It Down for Palestine effort organized boycotts, disruptions and rallies on Black Friday across the country.

The group initially gathered at 10 a.m. in Pan Pacific Park, adjacent to The Grove, which was bustling with Black Friday shoppers. Several hundred protesters then began marching through the outdoor

shopping center itself.

The group eventually gathered at the intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, where many sat in the intersection. The group also brought in several trucks to block traffic in all directions. Reports from the scene indicate some small skirmishes erupted during the march, but there were no immediate reports of arrests or injuries.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were stationed around entrances to The Grove in an effort to prevent protesters from re-entering the shopping center or Farmers’ Market property.

The LAPD went on a citywide tactical alert in response to the march, allowing the agency to keep officers on duty beyond their normal shifts to respond to a major incident.

“The LAPD’s objective is to ensure public safety for ALL, while facilitating the First Amendment rights of those peacefully demonstrating,” the department said in a statement. “Equally the department will enforce the law when individuals engage in acts of violence.”

City News Service contributed to this report.

