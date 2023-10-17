The pro-Palestinian protest at the Cenotaph was an outrage

Demonstrators in London at the weekend - Getty

Just when you think you have reached peak shock and distress over the October 7 massacres (like Macbeth we have “supped full of horrors”), something happens that can still make you shudder and shout aloud in disbelief.

I won’t tell you exactly what I said when I saw a video of the stage set up by Free Palestine activists right next to the Cenotaph. Suffice to say, I entirely shared the sentiments of the Cockney gentleman who filmed that video while filling the Whitehall air with incredulous oaths. C-words aplenty, and none of them Cenotaph.

Yes, that Cenotaph. Our Cenotaph. The solemn, sacred place where we honour our war dead had acquired shouty neighbours from hell with a gazebo awning, if you please. Protestors flew the Palestinian flag and displayed a large banner at the back of their stage saying, “End the Violence. No to Apartheid. Stop the Occupation.”

Many of you will have felt, as I did, that the only occupation we want to end is that of the United Kingdom by the varmints who put on a public display of anti-Semitism a week after some of the vilest crimes imaginable against the Jewish people. It was repugnant and deeply worrying.

What would all those men and women, who gave their lives for our country, have made of the Highway Authority, via Labour-controlled (naturally) Westminster City Council, giving its approval for the Cenotaph to be appropriated in this partisan and tactless manner? Obviously, little in the way of pro-Israeli sympathy is to be expected from Sadiq Khan, the most divisive mayor in the capital’s history.

Hang on, though, here’s a conundrum. Didn’t 450,000 Britons and millions of their Commonwealth allies die in the cause of defeating Nazism in World War Two? The Left always squeals that the Nazis have risen again in the form of far-Right nationalists, but the truth is that Hitler’s wicked ideology lives on most virulently in Hamas and its Jew-defilers whose cause was championed with such enthusiasm by 50,000 protesters on the streets of London. And before you say, but they were supporting Palestinians, not the terrorists who butchered 1,400 people (including Yahel Sharabi, a lovely, impish British-Israeli 13-year-old), please know that what they chanted as they made their way down Regent Street – “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free” – is nothing more than a call for Israel to be wiped off the face of the Earth. A genocidal goal which is handily stated in Hamas’s Charter, should there be any room for doubt.

Liberals who burnish their fashionable credentials by marching for Gaza may be slightly put off their stride by the knowledge that entire kibbutz families were burnt alive. (One pathologist could not make out what or who a particular charred corpse was; he eventually realised it was a parent with their arms wrapped tight around a child: the flames had soldered them together in a last embrace.) So the liberals sigh, adjust their Yasser Arafat memorial headdress, and say, “it’s complicated”.

If it was the British National Party or the EDL (or even Ukip) marching en masse through London to celebrate the massacre of a non-Jewish ethnic minority group, it wouldn’t be “complicated” then, would it? It would be racist and and vile and arrests would swiftly follow. As the Jewish comedian Leo Kearse quipped, “Thank God no white Conservatives were there or a hate crime could’ve happened!”

The French police would have turned on the water cannon. I wish ours had. Although they came under repeated attack, the Metropolitan Police treated the demonstrators with kid gloves. Who gave the order to ignore criminality, effectively tying officers’ hands? Senior police chiefs, Whitehall officials and the Mayor, most likely; all anxious to appease an inflamed Muslim minority, appropriating the victimhood that rightly belonged, on this occasion, to their foes, while red paint was being splattered over Jewish schools. To be fair, the coppers did pluck up the courage to arrest one lone fellow with a Union Jack.

When I expressed my feelings of dismay about the march on Twitter (“X”), I got a reply from someone calling themselves Sgai. “The beauty of immigration is now the great UK has to take account of the Muslim community and diaspora from its ex-colonies,” he or she wrote, “Karma is oh so sweet!”

Was I taken aback by his/her gleeful, mocking arrogance? Only a bit. If they act like they’re untouchable, it’s because they know they’re untouchable. Successive feeble British governments have seen to that and the weekly arrival of thousands of undocumented migrants across the Channel, many from the Middle East, could easily be ushering in Isis or Hamas. (How those barbarians must chuckle at their “useful idiots” on that march!) It’s a case of when we have the next terrorist attack, not if, I’m afraid.

People carry Palestinian flags and placards - Anadolu

In a new poll, British people were asked, Which side in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict do you sympathise with? The results were: All Brits: Israel – 21 per cent, Palestine – 17 per cent, Both equally – 29 per cent, Don’t know – 33 per cent.

Labour voters overwhelmingly supported Palestine (27 per cent, with Israel at 7 per cent, proving the party is still home to a depressing number of anti-Semites). At least Conservatives were sticking up for the good guys (Israel – 39 per cent, Palestine – 6 per cent).

What stood out, though, was the age split. Among 18 to 24-year-olds, Israel commanded just 11 per cent support against 39 per cent for Palestine. Meanwhile, 37 per cent of pensioners approved of Israel compared with 11 per cent on Palestine’s side.

Regrettably, the youth vote demonstrated the scale of anti-Semitic brainwashing that has been going on in our schools and universities. Is it any wonder when a scholar from the University of London’s SOAS (School for African and Oriental Studies) said, “If you don’t want to be cut down at a music festival, don’t have music festivals on stolen land.” They’re all heart that Free Palestine brigade, eh?

In the parade, a bunch of young people (all white British, as far as I could see) held up a banner, “QUEERS AGAINST ISRAELI APARTHEID” and waved a Pride flag. Where do you begin with such unfathomable and lethal ignorance? A not very nice part of me wished those kids could be teleported to Gaza to meet a progressive’s worst nightmare – misogynist, homophobic, racist, baby-killing, hostage-taking, Palestinian-abusing Hamas. Same-sex activity between men is criminal in Palestine, with a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment. Hamas seldom bothers with judicial process; in 2022, gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia was found beheaded in the West Bank.

What must British Jews feel when they see the Cenotaph, our national monument of mourning and remembrance, appropriated by people who implicitly support the torture and murder of their kith and kin? The late great Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks once said that those fleeing Europe after the Holocaust chose Britain because it was the “kind” country, the decent, moderate country. Can we really call ourselves that any more when we have imported so much hatred and division, when our police are too nervous to enforce the law?

I am so glad that Rishi Sunak has been utterly steadfast in his support for Israel, visiting a Jewish school to reassure the pupils and spitting out the word “pogrom” in Parliament to describe what the Hamas death squads did to civilians. Sir Keir Starmer also deserves huge credit for not diluting his view (despite mutinous backbenchers) that Israel has the right to defend herself. That, at least, is a country the war dead would recognise and be proud of.

Meanwhile, we are in a hellish limbo with a million Gazans trying to flee their homes and get out of harm’s way (many prevented by Hamas, which likes dead Palestinians it can use to win sympathy from a credulous international media). On Wednesday, I will be interviewing a young Israeli soldier live from the border with Gaza for the Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast. Ben is a 26-year-old reservist, one of 300,000 called up to serve their country in its darkest hour. He told me his battalion was given the job of securing and helping to clear one of the kibbutzes near the border where there had been a massacre. Ben and the other soldiers stood to attention as Zaka, the body retrieval team, loaded body bag after bag into a giant truck. As each body was stored, the soldiers recited the Kaddish, the mourning prayer. It took an hour and a half to load all the bodies from that kibbutz, including the tiny corpses of many babies. At the end, Ben says, without hesitation everyone started singing the Hatikva (Israel’s national anthem, whose name means “hope”). He looked around and saw many of his comrades had tears streaming down their faces.

In one of the few houses that was left standing, Ben tried to find a place to rest. He went into the basement of what, just a couple of days ago, been home to the Solomon family, and discovered a dog in a child’s bedroom, where the walls and floor were covered in blood. The dog refused to get off the bed, Ben said; he was still guarding its occupant, the small friend whom he would never meet again.

That is why Ben and his brigade have no doubt about their mission, whenever the signal may come. Hamas killed Jewish children purely on account of their race. Once upon a time, our own country waged total war against an enemy that practised genocidal terror. The heroes of that war are commemorated at the Cenotaph, a monument to the huge sacrifice that all the good in this bad old world sometimes demands. Shame on those who allowed it to be desecrated. At the going down of the sun, we will remember them.

You can hear Allison's interview with Ben, the Israeli soldier, on Planet Normal from Thursday morning

