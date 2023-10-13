Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally in downtown Miami as Israel-Hamas war escalates

More than 200 demonstrators marched in downtown Miami Friday afternoon to rally for people living in Gaza, a response to the escalating Israel-Hamas war. And while relatively calm, clashes between the Jewish and Palestinian communities broke out briefly, with police intervening.

During rush hour, pro-Palestinian demonstrators lined one side of Biscayne Boulevard by Bayfront Park while chanting “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.” They carried red, white, black and green Palestinian flags and hoisted placards that read, “I stand with Palestine.”

“No one else is giving us a voice, so we had to come out here and be heard,” said Adibe Amarin, 34, who moved to Miami from Jordan in 2016. He said Friday’s rally was needed to help people in the United States understand the plight of the people in Gaza.

Pro-Palestinian protestors rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas at Bayfront Park in Miami on Friday, October 13, 2023.

The demonstrators clashed with a group of about two dozen pro-Israel protesters, many of whom yelled expletives while holding signs that read “Blame Hammas” and “Kill Nazi Hammas.”

At one point, a Jewish man whose brother was killed in last week’s attack got out of the car while yelling at a man carrying a Palestinian flag. Another 41-year-old man intervened.

“Obviously, it’s a heated situation, and it’s easy to overreact,” said Adam, the man who broke up the encounter. He declined to give his last name. “It makes us look hostile, and a lot of people are trying to make us look hostile.”

A pro-Israel activist reacts as a group of pro-Palestine activists gather during a rally near the Torch of Friendship on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in downtown Miami, Fla.

The rally, which lasted about two hours until about 6:45 p.m., came nearly a week after Hamas militants launched an attack from the Gaza Strip into Israel, killing more than 1,300 people, including 247 soldiers, according to the Associated Press. Hamas is holding about 150 hostages, including women, children and the elderly, according to news reports.

The Israeli military response has killed about 1,800 people in Gaza, including United Nations workers, paramedics and journalists, according to the Associated Press.

On Wednesday, Khaled Mashal, the longtime former leader of Hamas, called on supporters around the world to rally for a “day of sacrifice” on Friday in support of the Palestinian cause, naming the date as “the Al-Aqsa Flood Friday,” a reference to a holy mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. No one interviewed by the Herald said they attended Friday’s rally in response to Hamas’ call; they said they were there to call for a solution to the conflict.

Three groups put together Friday’s rally: Al-Awda, Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine. Martha Schoolman, a representative for Jewish Voice for Peace, said they participated because “this is the whole point of our organization, to keep asserting that Jews and Palestinians don’t have to be at war.”

She, like others, believes the best solution for the Middle East conflict would be for both Palestinians and Jews to live in one state, together, with equal rights.

“What we have here is Jews and Palestinians hanging out together. We’re saying, ‘We can get along,” she said. “I’m saying, ‘In order to be a Jew, you don’t have to believe that your life is more valuable than a Palestinian life.”

On the other side of the street, a 54-year-old man named Reuben stood with a small Israeli flag sticking out of his vest. He was among the roughly 20 people gathered to counter the pro-Palestinian protest.

Reuben, who declined to provide his last name, is originally from Cuba, but has lived in Miami for the past 20 years. His father was Jewish, but his mother wasn’t, technically making him non-Jewish, he said.

That changed after the Hamas attacks, he said.

“Today, I’m a Jew,” he said. “100 percent.”

As the crowd on the other side chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” Reuben asked, “You know what that means? That means the annihilation of Israelis. That’s not sustainable.”

Nadera Shedadeh, 60, traveled to Miami from Fort Lauderdale to attend the rally “just to support the people of Palestine because no one thinks of them.”

“I’m sick to my stomach by what’s been going on,” Shedadeh said. “But when people are oppressed and stripped out of their human rights, what do you expect them to do, smile and say thank you very much?”

A pro-Palestinian activist, left, argues with a pro-Israel activist during a rally in support of Palestinian in Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas near the Torch of Friendship at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida, on Friday Oct 13, 2023.

Miami Police detained some protesters, but there was not an official account of how many people were detained.

Miami Police detain a pro-Palestinian protester during a rally in support of Palestinians in Gaza during the conflict between Israel and Hamas along Biscayne Blvd, Bayfront Park in Miami on Friday, October 13, 2023.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. McClatchy Washington correspondent Michael Wilner contributed to this report.