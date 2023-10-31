Pro-Palestinian activists stage sit-in at London’s Liverpool Street station

A group of pro-Palestinian activists staged a sit-in at Liverpool Street station in London in protest at the Israel-Hamas conflict.

More than 500 people joined the protest at around 5.30pm on Tuesday to demand an immediate ceasefire to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and an end to arms exports to Israel.

Palestinian music and chants such as “ceasefire now” could be heard from the crowds at the sit-in, which was organised by direct action group Sisters Uncut.

The sit-in took place on Tuesday evening (Sisters Uncut/PA)

Members from other activist groups including the Palestinian Youth Movement and International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network also spoke at the demonstration.

The British Transport Police said later on Tuesday: “Our officers dealt with a protest earlier this evening at Liverpool Street station. The station is back to normal operations.

“Anyone wishing to make a report related to the protest at Liverpool Street can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 with reference 324 of 31 October 2023.”

BTP assistant chief constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “BTP became aware earlier in the day that a protest may occur in the station and ensured sufficient officers were at the station to respond to any incidents.

“Despite some claims being made in social media, no time was Liverpool Street Station locked down or services disrupted.

“BTP officers worked with railway colleagues to ensure the safety of all concerned and allowed passengers to continue to travel as normal on the trains.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper posted on X: “The situation earlier this evening at Liverpool Street Station will have been of concern to many people.

“I’ve been in contact with @BTP and will be meeting officers later this week. Everyone should feel safe when using our rail network.”

The protest came after more than 200 people staged another sit-in on the concourse at London Waterloo station on Saturday.