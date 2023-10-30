Pro-Palestine protests are ‘hate marches’, says Braverman

Suella Braverman has condemned pro-Palestine protests - Aisha Nazar/Getty Images

Suella Braverman has described the pro-Palestine protests of the past three weekends as “hate marches”.

The Home Secretary said she would not hesitate to change the terror laws “if there’s a need” in order to combat “utterly odious bad actors” exploiting gaps in the legislation to stir up anti-Semitism.

Mrs Braverman confirmed that there was an “accelerated” terror threat as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict, but said the national terror threat level was not being raised from substantial, which means an attack is likely, to severe, which means one is judged to be highly likely.

Her comments came after Rishi Sunak chaired an emergency meeting of Cobra with ministers, police and security officials to assess the threat from domestic terrorism and intelligence that Iranian agents may be creating unrest in Britain by stoking Gaza protests.

“We have seen, over the last few weekends, tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people, the single largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map,” the Home Secretary told Sky News.

“To my mind, there is only one way to describe those marches – they are hate marches.”

Mrs Braverman said police and the Crown Prosecution Service were operationally independent, which meant it was not her role to provide a “running commentary” on their decisions in real time on the ground.

“What the police have made clear is that they are concerned that there are a large number of bad actors who are deliberately operating beneath the criminal threshold in a way that you or I or the vast majority of the British people would consider to be utterly odious,” she said.

“We keep our laws under review. If there is a need to change the law, just as we did in relation to Just Stop Oil protests, I will not hesitate to act.”

Mrs Braverman stressed that it was up to police to make decisions about whether to arrest protesters, but added: “These are hate marches, and the police must adopt a zero tolerance approach to anti-Semitism.”

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, has urged the Government to consider closing gaps in the laws, which he said enabled extremist groups to steer around the legislation and propagate “some pretty toxic messages”. He has previously called for a new law to tackle “hateful extremism”.