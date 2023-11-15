Pro-Palestine protesters shut down road outside parliament ahead of ceasefire vote

(AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Palestine protesters shut down the main road outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday evening ahead of a vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Hundreds of protesters were seen in Westminster, waving flags, holding placards, and chanting 'ceasefire now'.

The SNP has tabled an amendment to the King’s Speech calling for a ceasefire which could be selected for a vote by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

MPs are expected to vote on the amendment on Wednesday evening with several Labour frontbenchers expected to defy a three-line whip and back the vote, which could result in them being sacked.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.