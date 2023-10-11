Pro-Palestine protesters scale town hall to tear down Israeli flag

Two men climbed a town hall to replace an Israeli flag with a Palestinian one, amid cheers from a crowd below.

Footage shows a crowd of protesters gathered around Sheffield Town Hall cheering them on as they lower the blue and white Star of David flag and throw it from the top of the building.

Chants of “free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea” can be heard while the Palestinian flag was raised above the Victorian landmark.

South Yorkshire Police its officers attended the scene about 6.20pm on Tuesday but the two men fled amid the chaos in the crowds.

Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt said: “Everyone has the right to safe and peaceful protest but we cannot support the events that took place during the protest outside Sheffield's town hall.

“Protesters put themselves and others in serious danger. We are a City of Sanctuary, and this is not what we stand for.

“There are strong feelings about the situation in Israel and Palestine but we ask everyone to show respect and tolerance at this time.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected, including here in the UK. Terrorism is never justified. We call for peace and an end to attacks on innocent men, women and children in Israel and Palestine."

Happened today in Sheffield town hall a man took down the Israel flag replaced with the palestine flag pic.twitter.com/h6vQdde5r3 — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) October 10, 2023

The council also confirmed the Israeli flag was handed back to officials and was not destroyed, as some earlier reports had suggested.

Tensions have been high in parts of the UK over the past few days, which have seen protests and vigils resulting in at least three arrests.

Jewish schools have voiced security concerns for their pupils, with the Jewish Free School in Kenton, north London, telling children they could opt not to wear their blazer if they were fearful about being identified.

Story continues

Pro-Palestine graffiti appeared in Golders Green, a prominent Jewish area, where the glass door to a kosher restaurant was also smashed.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has now warned that waving pro-Palestine flags on the streets or using certain slogans “may not be legitimate” protest.

In a letter to police chief constables in England and Wales, she wrote: "At a time when Hamas terrorists are massacring civilians and taking the most vulnerable (including the elderly, women, and children) hostage, we can all recognise the harrowing effect that displays of their logos and flags can have on communities.

“I would encourage police to consider whether chants such as ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ should be understood as an expression of a violent desire to see Israel erased from the world, and whether its use in certain contexts may amount to a racially aggravated Section 5 public order offence.

“I would encourage police to give similar consideration to the presence of symbols such as swastikas at anti-Israel demonstrations.

“Context is crucial. Behaviours that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example, the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism.

“Nor is it acceptable to drive through Jewish neighbourhoods, or single out Jewish members of the public, to aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestinian symbols at. Where harassment is identified, I would encourage the police to take swift and appropriate enforcement action.”

In Israel, the blockaded Gaza Strip has seen fierce airstrikes unleashed by Israel – Palestinian civilians say they have been left with ‘nowhere safe to go’ and are worried they will soon run out of electricity.

The raids are the Israel Defense Forces’ response to Hamas fighters brutally attacking Israel on Saturday.

Israel reports its death toll has reached more than 1,000 while Gaza’s health ministry officials say more than 900 Palestinians have been killed.