Pro-Palestine protesters launch fireworks at Israeli embassy in London

Pro-Palestine demonstrators launched fireworks in the direction of the Israeli embassy on Monday night as people trying to pay their respects to Israel left the area because they “didn’t feel safe”.

More than a thousand protesters gathered on High Street Kensington, yards away from Israel’s embassy, where they chanted anti-Israel slogans and set off fireworks, some of which were launched over the gate protecting the road to the embassy.

Three people were arrested while police are looking for another suspect in connection with “criminal damage” in the area.

Meanwhile, around 2,000 people attended a Jewish community vigil in Westminster for Israel, arranged by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council.

Later, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Britain’s Jewish community “I will stop at nothing to keep you safe” in an address at the Finchley United Synagogue in north London.

Some people who travelled to the Israeli embassy to show solidarity with Israel said the atmosphere didn’t make them feel safe, while others draped in Israeli flags were escorted away from the rally by police.

Israelis also arrived at High Street Kensington Tube station, but were swiftly separated from the protesters by a wall of police.

Bella Wallersteiner said he went to “pay her respects” at the embassy following the bloodiest terror attack in Israel’s history, but was unable to get far in a hostile crowd.

Ms Wallersteiner, a communications professional, said she tried speaking to a few protestors to say it was “totally inappropriate to hold a demonstration of this kind after a heinous terrorist attack”.

“As you can imagine, I didn’t get very far. I’d advise people [to] avoid the area,” she said.

Ben Goldsmith, the financier brother of Zac Goldsmith, the politician, responded to footage of the rally posted by Ms Wallersteiner: “Every single one of these people should be arrested. These are the brownshirts of our time.”

While the protest was for the most part peaceful, there were hints of menace, including in some chants. Following the lead of a man with a megaphone, a large pocket of protestors chanted: “One state, one solution, Intifada, revolution!”

Other pro-Palestine protesters were seen climbing up lampposts and on top of a bus stop, chanting “Allahu akbar” and “Israel is a terrorist state”.

Police arrested three people for an assault on an emergency worker, racially-motivated criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon, Met officers said.

The police said it has gathered evidence and enquiries are under way to identity those suspected of being involved in criminal damage of a building during the protests in Kensington High Street.

‘I stand with Israel’

In Westminster, speakers at the pro-Israel vigil included Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey and the shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

There were chants of “let our children go” by the crowd at the vigil. Many of those attending held up photos of Noa Argamani, an Israeli woman who was kidnapped by Hamas militants. Others waved the Israeli flag, as well as banners which stated: “I stand with Israel”.

Sir Ephraim told the vigil “no civilised person cannot be moved, cannot be deeply shocked by the scenes of brutal terrorist outrage in Israel”.

He added: “If Hamas would want peace with Israel, just lay down your arms. Just declare your interest to live alongside us in peace and in amity. All they want is war, because for Hamas the ultimate solution is not a two-state solution as far as the Jews in Israel are concerned, it’s a no-state solution because they want to drive us from our land and this is what they have proven over the past few days.”

