Pro-Palestine protesters 'chant anti-Semitic slogans' outside Sydney Opera House

Around 1,000 pro-Palestinian supporters marched through downtown Sydney on Monday evening to the city’s iconic Opera House - Dean Lewins/AAP

Australian police are investigating a pro-Palestinian protest outside the Sydney Opera House, after footage emerged of a small group appearing to chant anti-Semitic slogans at the demonstration.

Around 1,000 pro-Palestinian supporters marched through downtown Sydney on Monday evening to the city’s iconic Opera House, which the government had illuminated in the colours of the Israeli flag following Saturday’s attacks by Hamas.

More than 900 Israelis were killed in the attacks, Israel reports. Meanwhile, Gaza’s health ministry said at least 687 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli retaliatory air strikes.

Unverified footage shared by the Australian Jewish Association and featured on Sky News appeared to show a small group outside the Opera House lighting flares and chanting “gas the Jews”.

Protesters lit flares at the demonstration - Dean Lewins/AAP

Anthony Albanese, the Australian prime minister, called the reports of anti-Semitic slogans “horrific”.

“We are a tolerant multicultural nation,” he said. “I understand that people have deep views about issues relating to the Middle East conflict but here in Australia we have to deal with political discourse in a respectful way.”

New South Wales state police told a news conference on Tuesday it was reviewing footage from the protest to determine if offences were committed.

The colours of the Israeli flag were projected onto the Sydney Opera House - Don Arnold/Getty Images

Palestine Action Group Sydney, the organisers of the protest, defended its right to protest “apartheid” in Israel, but said a small number of “vile anti-Semitic attendees” had no place in their movement.

“We are an anti-racist and anti-colonial movement and we refuse to fight racism with racism,” the group said in a post on social media.

“If you are an antisemite, you are not welcome at our rallies and are not a part of our movement. As we did today, we will ask you to leave and we will continue to do this.”

