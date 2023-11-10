Pro-Palestine protesters who breach Cenotaph exclusion zone can be arrested, say police

Palestine activists are this weekend banned from marching past the Whitehall war monument unlike during previous demonstrations - Belinda Jiao

Scotland Yard will operate an exclusion zone around the Cenotaph in which any pro-Palestinian protester can be arrested during Remembrance weekend.

The Metropolitan Police said metal barriers will be put in place around the war memorial, Whitehall, Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance and Horse Guards Parade.

There will also be a 24-hour police guard around the Cenotaph which will remain in place until the end of Remembrance Day commemorations on Sunday evening and will prevent any unauthorised person from approaching.

Anyone associated with the pro-Palestinian demonstration is banned from assembling in these areas and can be arrested if they attempt to breach the exclusion zone.

There will be more than 2,000 officers on duty in order to prevent disorder from breaking out during Remembrance weekend.

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters are expected to attend a march on Armistice Day with counter-demonstrations from far-Right groups also expected.

Setting out details of its plan, the Metropolitan Police said it would be the biggest security operation ever mounted for Remembrance weekend.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, has said there is not enough intelligence of serious disorder to ban the march, but Scotland Yard said it would make use of “extensive powers” to prevent disruption from breaking out.

Met Police officers stand guard and will be in place until the end of Remembrance weekend - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

All those taking part in the march must stick to the agreed route which goes from Hyde Park to Nine Elms and the event must end at 5pm on Saturday.

Protesters are banned from entering certain areas next to the US Embassy in Nine Elms and are also prevented from going near the Israeli Embassy in High Street Kensington.

The police have also introduced dispersal zones covering areas such as Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus to prevent crowds from gathering there. Anyone who ignores the order can be arrested.

Officers will have additional powers to search people for weapons in large parts of Westminster and Wandsworth where the march is due to go.

Police will also have the power to order people to remove face coverings if they believe they are being worn to conceal their identity.

A Met spokesman said these measures were being taken in response to concerns that counter-protestors may be intending to confront those taking part in the main protest march.

Scotland Yard is also taking steps to prevent convoys of cars travelling to London from elsewhere targeting Jewish areas.

A Met spokesman said: “In previous years, convoys of cars have passed through Jewish communities with occupants waving flags and shouting anti-Semitic abuse.

“They understandably caused significant concern, fear and upset. We have been working with officers from forces outside London to ensure we’re aware of any planned convoys so we can intervene as they approach and be kept away from Jewish communities.

“We will have specialist traffic officers in cars and on motorcycles as well as public order officers deployed to keep communities safe and to ensure any cars travelling towards the protest do not commit offences. If anyone in the convoys commits an offence, they will be dealt with.”

The spokesman added: “This weekend is one of national significance and importance. The ceremonial events taking place will draw thousands as the country reflects and pays its respects.

“Each year we deliver a huge security operation across Remembrance weekend, but this year’s is far greater and more complex than we’ve delivered before.

“The plan covers both Armistice and Remembrance events as well as a significant march by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

“We know the cumulative impact continued protests, increasing tensions, and rising hate crimes are having across London and the fear and anxiety our Jewish communities, in particular, are feeling.

“They have a right to feel safe in their city, knowing they can travel across London without feeling afraid of intimidation or harassment.”

