Pro-Palestine march in London set to draw hundreds of thousands of people

Photograph: Guy Smallman/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join a pro-Palestine march in London on Saturday, as the political row over Suella Braverman’s public criticism of the policing of protests rumbles on.

More than 2,000 police officers will be on duty for a “significant” operation across remembrance weekend, the Metropolitan police said on Friday, with 1,000 officers called up from outside the capital.

People will start to assemble at about midday at Park Lane, before beginning to march at 12.45pm.

“We invite all people of conscience to join us in peacefully marching,” said a spokesperson for one of the organisers of the march, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, adding that the group was working with police to ensure public safety. “More than 500,000 people are expected to converge in London, making it one of the largest political marches in British history,” they said.

The Met police commissioner, Mark Rowley, has vowed “at all costs” to stop any disruption linked to the march, which will be held on Armistice Day.

Protesters who diverge from the agreed route from Hyde Park face a fine of up to £2,500, and exclusion zones have been set up across the capital. No-go areas include the Cenotaph, which will have a 24-hour police presence, Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade and the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance – anyone associated with the pro-Palestinian movement could be arrested if they try to assemble in these places.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “We’ll be using an extensive set of powers to prevent any disruption whatsoever to Remembrance events, policing the demonstration as it passes through parts of the capital, while protecting our communities from those intent on inciting hate, violence and disorder.”

Rowley has spent the past week defying calls from politicians for a ban on the event and insisting there is insufficient intelligence that there would be a risk of serious public disorder.

Public order units and other response sections of the Met have had their leave cancelled as police redirect resources to the march.

Since Hamas triggered the war with Israel on 7 October by killing 1,200 people and taking approximately 240 hostages, there have been a series of marches and assemblies in London and around the UK calling for a ceasefire. The largest so far attracted 100,000 people, according to police.

As well as the protest taking place in the capital, thousands of people are expected to join pro-Palestine demonstrations across Scotland on Saturday, with ceasefire marches taking place in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, Forres and Dumfries.

The prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said he had been assured by Rowley that the Met would be able to “safeguard Remembrance for the country this weekend as well as keep the public safe” and talked of holding Britain’s most senior police chief “accountable” in the event of disaster.

Writing in the Times on Wednesday, Braverman claimed there was a perception that senior police officers play favourites when it comes to protesters, with “pro-Palestinian mobs” and “hate marchers” treated more leniently than rightwing and nationalist protesters.

The article was not authorised by Downing Street, although the ministerial code holds that the “policy content and timing” of all speeches, press releases and initiatives should be cleared with No 10.

On Friday, Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, joined other ministers in distancing himself from the views expressed by Braverman in her article. No 10 is holding an internal inquiry into what happened, leaving the fate of the home secretary hanging in the balance.