These 'pro-life' women won’t vote for Trump. Here’s why.

This story was published in partnership with The 19th, a nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy.

Four years ago, Jennifer Abel broke a lifelong record when she cast a ballot for Hillary Clinton, the first time she voted for a Democrat.

“Donald Trump just doesn’t epitomize any of my value system, and I just couldn’t bring myself to vote for him,” said Abel, a mother of six who lives in southern Virginia.

For years, Abel’s stance on abortion has guided her voting record. She considers herself “pro-life,” she said. But especially now, that identity has taken on a new meaning. Between the president’s stances on immigration, his rhetoric on race and, most recently, his approach to handling the coronavirus, she said, she doesn’t think the Republican Party approaches her definition of valuing life after birth.

So, Abel — along with her husband and 18-year-old son — is voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, despite his avowed commitment to maintaining abortion access. And she’s encouraging other women she knows to do the same.

“How can you call yourself a pro-life president if you refuse to be completely forthcoming about the ways most lives can be protected?” she said. “The pandemic has really shone a giant spotlight on the hypocrisy of a lot of people who have fallen into that pro-life camp.”

Abel is the kind of voter Trump is counting on to win, one he has explicitly appealed to in recent rallies: a White suburban woman, a conservative, and a Christian who opposes abortion.

White women and White Christian voters played a critical role in Trump’s 2016 victory. But polling and focus groups make it clear that the coalition is developing cracks. White women are increasingly abandoning Trump. White Catholics and White mainline Protestants — groups that both backed Trump in 2016 — are less likely to support the president than they did four years ago.

Pandemic: Trump's handling of coronavirus cost him Christian support

And abortion has taken a backseat to other health care concerns. The issue ranks as a low priority for most voters, including White Catholics and White Protestants, who are more concerned with COVID-19 and health care, per recent polling from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI). Voters generally favor Biden on both of those issues, separate polling suggests.

Still, anti-abortion White women will likely still break for Trump this year — only 16 percent plan to vote for Biden, per PRRI. It sounds small, but it’s just enough to make a difference, especially as the president’s support weakens across the board, said Natalie Jackson, PRRI’s research director.

“He’s lost pieces of so many different groups that it matters,” Jackson said. “There’s not one large group that’s turned against Trump. It’s pieces of different groups. It’s pieces of White women, it’s pieces of older Americans.”

Sarah Longwell, a Republican strategist who frequently holds focus groups with undecided women in swing states, says that anti-abortion voters have cited a number of reasons why they will not back the president this year.

Some women cite Trump’s criticism of protesters speaking out against police violence and racial injustice this summer. Others point to the president’s immigration policies, including the notorious stance of separating families at the southern border, which sparked national headlines in 2018 and is back in the news.

Above all, there is the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans and disproportionately affected women economically and in terms of mental health consequences.

