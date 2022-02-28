Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for IV Quarter and 12 Months of 2021 (Unaudited)

·11 min read
MANAGEMENT REPORT

Chairman’s summary

The fourth quarter of 2021 has confirmed the positive trend seen in the previous quarter. The overall market is healthy and we are seeing a solid and steady demand for our projects. The construction market still poses some challenging issues, mainly due to complications related to Covid-19 and relative problems in the supply chain and increase in cost of materials due to lower overall supply, which makes it harder to fix a price for the works with the construction companies.

Real estate development

In Tallinn, we have continued construction of Kindrali Houses and Kalaranna projects. In the third quarter of 2021 we started handing over apartments in Kalaranna project, where completion of eight buildings with the total of 240 apartments will be achieved. Today we are handing over apartments in the fifth and sixth building and we have reservations or presales concluded for all business premises and for 99% of apartments in this phase of the project. Last year we started construction of the new project Kindrali Houses in Kristiine City, where three building-complexes with the total of 195 apartments will be raised. In this project we had booked or presold more than half of the apartments before signing the construction agreement. Today we have no apartment available in Kindrali.

In Riga we are selling our ready luxury product River Breeze Residence and started the tendering process for the further development of Kliversala Residential Quarter - Blue Marine. We have invited several construction companies to the tender and are in the process of identifying the best option, subject to the offers we will receive. Latvian real estate sector is lagging its’ neighbouring countries (Estonia and Lithuania) due to what we see as contingent reasons that will have little impact on our long-term value creation strategy. However, it is undeniable that the market is currently moving at a slower pace compared to the other Baltic Republics. This comes with some short-term challenges, but we believe that this untapped potential could also be favourable should we decide to expand our land portfolio in the area, by giving us the chance to buy at a lower price relative to the other Baltic capitals.

In Vilnius, we only have 4 unsold apartments in our Šaltiniu Namai Attico project. The real estate market has had a great run in 2021 and we saw a great deal of interest for our luxury properties, achieving some of the highest prices per sq.m2 in all the local market. We just started the tendering process for the following phase of city villas and a commercial building and we can start construction works this summer.

Hotel operations

The Covid-19 pandemic had a strong impact on all the tourism sector, but luckily the German government has provided a great deal of support in terms of subsidies provided to PK Parkhotel Kurhaus in Bad Kreuznach.

The current restrictions are still based on the “2G+ model”, meaning that all the hotel guest who have 2 doses of vaccines still must present daily negative Covid tests. This clearly complicates the job of selling rooms and we decided to turn this problem into an opportunity, by speeding up the process of renovation of the second half of the rooms (first half has been renovated 5 years ago), doing works in a period where we will not disturb our guests due to the lower occupation of the hotel.

The works will also have the added benefit of converting an unused area into 7 standard rooms and creation of a luxurious suite with private sauna and terrace, which will greatly improve the overall prestige of the hotel.

In the following months we plan on continuing the construction works of ongoing developments and prepare for the upcoming phases. The real estate development is going well, the market is strong and we will continue implementing our strategy of creating long-term value for our shareholders and for the communities that we aim to develop in a sustainable, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing way.

Edoardo Preatoni
CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Company in of 2021 was 44.8 million euros, having increased by 133% compared to the reference period (2020 12M: 19.2 million euros). The total revenue of the fourth quarter was 23.7 million euros, which is 4.23 times more than
5.6 million euros during the same period in 2020.

The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the moment of handing over the premises to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments. The real estate sales have been influenced by completion of Ratsuri Houses project, where all apartments were sold and handed over to new owners and start of handing over apartments in first buildings of Kalaranna project. The Company has continued with sales of completed developments - River Breeze Residence in Riga and Šaltinių Namai Attico development in Vilnius and with presales of ongoing development projects Kalaranna District and Kindrali Houses in Tallinn.

The gross profit in 2021 increased by 69% amounting to 11.4 million euros compared to 6.8 million euros in 2020. In the fourth quarter the gross profit figures were 5.3 million euros and 1.4 million euros respectively.

The operating result in 2021 has improved to 12.4 million euros profit comparing to 43.1 million euros loss during the same period in 2020. The operating result of the fourth quarter was 8.7 million euros profit comparing to 1.1 million euros loss in 2020.

The net result in 2021 was 29.8 million euros profit and in the fourth quarter 7.3 million euros profit, comparing to losses of 59.5 million euros and 48.4 million euros in the reference periods respectively. While the results of the reference period 2020 were influenced by the decrease in the value of investment property in the subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, then positive results of the reporting period reflect positive effect of loss of control and derecognition of the above-mentioned subsidiary as well as increased sales revenues from property developments in Estonia.

Cash generated from operating activities during 2021 was 13.3 million euros comparing to 7.7 million euros used during the same period in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021 cash generated from operating activities was 11.9 million euros and 3.1 million euros were used during the same period in 2020.

Net assets per share on 31 December 2021 totalled to 0.76 euros compared to 0.17 euros on 31 December 2020.

Key performance indicators (including discontinued operations)

2021 12M

2020 12M

2021 Q4

2020 Q4

Revenue, th EUR

44 830

19 234

23 722

5 619

Gross profit, th EUR

11 424

6 775

5 321

1 404

Gross profit, %

25%

35%

22%

25%

Operating result, th EUR

12 380

-43 108

8 666

-44 244

Operating result, %

28%

-224%

37%

-787%

Net result, th EUR

29 757

-59 456

7 292

-48 371

Net result, %

66%

-309%

31%

-861%

Earnings per share, EUR

0.52

-0.98

0.13

-0.79


31.12.2021

31.12.2020

Total Assets, th EUR

116 027

179 048

Total Liabilities, th EUR

73 184

169 477

Total Equity, th EUR

42 843

9 571

Debt / Equity *

1.71

14.15

Return on Assets, % **

20.2%

-30.7%

Return on Equity, % ***

113.5

-141.2%

Net asset value per share, EUR ****

0.76

0.23


*debt / equity = total debt / total equity
**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros

30.09.2021

31.12.2020

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

9 626

9 393

Current receivables

802

1 797

Inventories

57 533

58 352

Total current assets

67 961

69 542

Non-current assets

Non-current receivables

21

3 517

Property, plant and equipment

6 754

6 745

Right-of-use assets

202

357

Investment property

40 734

98 512

Intangible assets

355

375

Total non-current assets

48 066

109 506

TOTAL ASSETS

116 027

179 048

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Current debt

3 955

107 581

Customer advances

12 419

7 866

Current payables

4 379

22 211

Tax liabilities

1 144

458

Short-term provisions

1 125

459

Total current liabilities

23 022

138 575

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt

46 455

27 255

Other non-current payables

2 526

2 295

Deferred income tax liabilities

1 133

1 170

Long-term provisions

48

182

Total non-current liabilities

50 162

30 902

TOTAL LIABILITIES

73 184

169 477

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital in nominal value

11 338

11 338

Share premium

5 661

5 661

Statutory reserve

1 134

1 134

Revaluation reserve

2 984

2 984

Retained earnings

-8 031

47 647

Profit/ Loss for the period

29 757

-55 678

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

42 843

13 086

Non-controlling interest

0

-3 515

TOTAL EQUITY

42 843

9 571

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

116 027

179 048

* See Note 2 for details regarding restatement.

Consolidated interim statements of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros

2021
12M

2020 12M

2021
Q4

2020 Q4

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Operating income

Revenue

43 095

13 637

23 722

4 894

Cost of goods sold

-32 519

-9 424

-18 401

-3 386

Gross profit

10 576

4 213

5 321

1 508

Marketing expenses

-502

-610

-144

-193

Administrative expenses

-5 592

-4 372

-2 043

-1 201

Other income

7 654

384

5 541

358

Other expenses

-63

2 876

-9

2 891

Operating profit/ loss

12 073

2 491

8 666

3 363

Financial income

53 813

4

1

1

Financial expense

-30 882

-5 420

-1 408

-1 327

Profit / loss before income tax

35 004

-2 925

7 259

2 037

Income tax

10

-354

33

-143

Net profit / loss from continuing operations

35 014

-3 279

7 292

1 894

Profit from discontinued operations

-5 257

-56 177

0

-50 265

Net profit / loss for the period

29 757

-59 456

7 292

-48 371

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

29 757

-55 678

7 292

-45 005

Non-controlling interest

0

-3 778

0

-3 366

Other comprehensive income, net of income tax

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Net change in properties revaluation reserve

0

-278

0

0

Total comprehensive income / loss for the year

29 757

-59 734

7 292

-48 371

Attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

29 757

-55 956

7 292

-45 005

Non-controlling interest

0

-3 778

0

-3 366

Earnings per share (continuing operations) €

0.62

-0.06

0.13

0.03

Earnings per share for the period €

0.52

-0.99

0.13

-0.79

Consolidated interim statements of cash flows

in thousands of euros

2021 12M

2020 12M

2021 Q4

2020 Q4

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/loss for the period

29 757

-59 456

7 302

-48 373

Adjustments for:

Depreciation, amortisation of non-current assets

374

416

92

105

Gain from disposal of investment property

-1 092

0

0

0

Loss from write-off of plant, property, equipment

0

8

0

8

Change in fair value of property, plant, equipment

-56

-16

-56

-16

Change in fair value of investment property

-5 484

43 127

-5 484

43 127

Gain from derecognition of subsidiary

-53 808

0

0

0

Finance income and costs

36 440

15 994

1 407

3 984

Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities

-37

-178

0

-60

Other non-monetary changes (net amounts)

1 536

-3 110

-7

14

Changes in working capital:

Trade receivables and prepayments

4 492

-1 514

686

535

Inventories

818

-13 011

10 278

-636

Liabilities and prepayments

477

10 025

-2 323

-1 845

Provisions

-127

59

12

31

Net cash used in operating activities

13 290

-7 656

11 907

-3 126

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for property, plant and equipment

-178

-94

-76

-71

Payments for intangible assets

-20

-43

-8

-45

Payments for investment property

-458

-844

-48

-187

Proceeds from disposal of investment property

2 000

0

0

0

Change in cash from derecognition of subsidiary

-182

0

0

0

Interests received

3

1

0

0

Net cash used in investing activities

1 165

-980

-132

-303

Cash flows from financing activities

Net proceeds from secured bonds

0

28 500

0

0

Redemption of convertible bonds

-337

-33

0

-30

Repurchase of non-convertible bonds

0

-28 000

0

0

Proceeds from borrowings

22 340

14 410

3 843

6 721

Repayment of borrowings

-30 581

-1 376

-18 726

-692

Repayment of lease liabilities

-163

-135

-34

-5

Interests paid

-5 481

-5 953

-515

-488

Net cash used/ generated by financing activities

-14 222

7 413

-15 432

5 506

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

233

-1 223

-3 657

2 077

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning

9 393

10 616

13 283

7 316

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

9 626

9 393

9 626

9 393

The full report can be found in the file attached.

Angelika Annus
Member of the Board
+372 614 4920
prokapital@prokapital.ee

Attachment


