Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for IV Quarter and 12 Months of 2021 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT



Chairman’s summary

The fourth quarter of 2021 has confirmed the positive trend seen in the previous quarter. The overall market is healthy and we are seeing a solid and steady demand for our projects. The construction market still poses some challenging issues, mainly due to complications related to Covid-19 and relative problems in the supply chain and increase in cost of materials due to lower overall supply, which makes it harder to fix a price for the works with the construction companies.

Real estate development

In Tallinn, we have continued construction of Kindrali Houses and Kalaranna projects. In the third quarter of 2021 we started handing over apartments in Kalaranna project, where completion of eight buildings with the total of 240 apartments will be achieved. Today we are handing over apartments in the fifth and sixth building and we have reservations or presales concluded for all business premises and for 99% of apartments in this phase of the project. Last year we started construction of the new project Kindrali Houses in Kristiine City, where three building-complexes with the total of 195 apartments will be raised. In this project we had booked or presold more than half of the apartments before signing the construction agreement. Today we have no apartment available in Kindrali.

In Riga we are selling our ready luxury product River Breeze Residence and started the tendering process for the further development of Kliversala Residential Quarter - Blue Marine. We have invited several construction companies to the tender and are in the process of identifying the best option, subject to the offers we will receive. Latvian real estate sector is lagging its’ neighbouring countries (Estonia and Lithuania) due to what we see as contingent reasons that will have little impact on our long-term value creation strategy. However, it is undeniable that the market is currently moving at a slower pace compared to the other Baltic Republics. This comes with some short-term challenges, but we believe that this untapped potential could also be favourable should we decide to expand our land portfolio in the area, by giving us the chance to buy at a lower price relative to the other Baltic capitals.

In Vilnius, we only have 4 unsold apartments in our Šaltiniu Namai Attico project. The real estate market has had a great run in 2021 and we saw a great deal of interest for our luxury properties, achieving some of the highest prices per sq.m2 in all the local market. We just started the tendering process for the following phase of city villas and a commercial building and we can start construction works this summer.

Hotel operations

The Covid-19 pandemic had a strong impact on all the tourism sector, but luckily the German government has provided a great deal of support in terms of subsidies provided to PK Parkhotel Kurhaus in Bad Kreuznach.

The current restrictions are still based on the “2G+ model”, meaning that all the hotel guest who have 2 doses of vaccines still must present daily negative Covid tests. This clearly complicates the job of selling rooms and we decided to turn this problem into an opportunity, by speeding up the process of renovation of the second half of the rooms (first half has been renovated 5 years ago), doing works in a period where we will not disturb our guests due to the lower occupation of the hotel.

The works will also have the added benefit of converting an unused area into 7 standard rooms and creation of a luxurious suite with private sauna and terrace, which will greatly improve the overall prestige of the hotel.

In the following months we plan on continuing the construction works of ongoing developments and prepare for the upcoming phases. The real estate development is going well, the market is strong and we will continue implementing our strategy of creating long-term value for our shareholders and for the communities that we aim to develop in a sustainable, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing way.

Edoardo Preatoni

CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Company in of 2021 was 44.8 million euros, having increased by 133% compared to the reference period (2020 12M: 19.2 million euros). The total revenue of the fourth quarter was 23.7 million euros, which is 4.23 times more than

5.6 million euros during the same period in 2020.

The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the moment of handing over the premises to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments. The real estate sales have been influenced by completion of Ratsuri Houses project, where all apartments were sold and handed over to new owners and start of handing over apartments in first buildings of Kalaranna project. The Company has continued with sales of completed developments - River Breeze Residence in Riga and Šaltinių Namai Attico development in Vilnius and with presales of ongoing development projects Kalaranna District and Kindrali Houses in Tallinn.

The gross profit in 2021 increased by 69% amounting to 11.4 million euros compared to 6.8 million euros in 2020. In the fourth quarter the gross profit figures were 5.3 million euros and 1.4 million euros respectively.

The operating result in 2021 has improved to 12.4 million euros profit comparing to 43.1 million euros loss during the same period in 2020. The operating result of the fourth quarter was 8.7 million euros profit comparing to 1.1 million euros loss in 2020.

The net result in 2021 was 29.8 million euros profit and in the fourth quarter 7.3 million euros profit, comparing to losses of 59.5 million euros and 48.4 million euros in the reference periods respectively. While the results of the reference period 2020 were influenced by the decrease in the value of investment property in the subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat, then positive results of the reporting period reflect positive effect of loss of control and derecognition of the above-mentioned subsidiary as well as increased sales revenues from property developments in Estonia.

Cash generated from operating activities during 2021 was 13.3 million euros comparing to 7.7 million euros used during the same period in 2020. In the fourth quarter of 2021 cash generated from operating activities was 11.9 million euros and 3.1 million euros were used during the same period in 2020.

Net assets per share on 31 December 2021 totalled to 0.76 euros compared to 0.17 euros on 31 December 2020.

Key performance indicators (including discontinued operations)

2021 12M 2020 12M 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 Revenue, th EUR 44 830 19 234 23 722 5 619 Gross profit, th EUR 11 424 6 775 5 321 1 404 Gross profit, % 25% 35% 22% 25% Operating result, th EUR 12 380 -43 108 8 666 -44 244 Operating result, % 28% -224% 37% -787% Net result, th EUR 29 757 -59 456 7 292 -48 371 Net result, % 66% -309% 31% -861% Earnings per share, EUR 0.52 -0.98 0.13 -0.79





31.12.2021 31.12.2020 Total Assets, th EUR 116 027 179 048 Total Liabilities, th EUR 73 184 169 477 Total Equity, th EUR 42 843 9 571 Debt / Equity * 1.71 14.15 Return on Assets, % ** 20.2% -30.7% Return on Equity, % *** 113.5 -141.2% Net asset value per share, EUR **** 0.76 0.23



*debt / equity = total debt / total equity

**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets

***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 30.09.2021 31.12.2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 9 626 9 393 Current receivables 802 1 797 Inventories 57 533 58 352 Total current assets 67 961 69 542 Non-current assets Non-current receivables 21 3 517 Property, plant and equipment 6 754 6 745 Right-of-use assets 202 357 Investment property 40 734 98 512 Intangible assets 355 375 Total non-current assets 48 066 109 506 TOTAL ASSETS 116 027 179 048 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Current debt 3 955 107 581 Customer advances 12 419 7 866 Current payables 4 379 22 211 Tax liabilities 1 144 458 Short-term provisions 1 125 459 Total current liabilities 23 022 138 575 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 46 455 27 255 Other non-current payables 2 526 2 295 Deferred income tax liabilities 1 133 1 170 Long-term provisions 48 182 Total non-current liabilities 50 162 30 902 TOTAL LIABILITIES 73 184 169 477 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 Share premium 5 661 5 661 Statutory reserve 1 134 1 134 Revaluation reserve 2 984 2 984 Retained earnings -8 031 47 647 Profit/ Loss for the period 29 757 -55 678 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 42 843 13 086 Non-controlling interest 0 -3 515 TOTAL EQUITY 42 843 9 571 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 116 027 179 048

* See Note 2 for details regarding restatement.

Consolidated interim statements of profit and loss and other comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2021

12M 2020 12M 2021

Q4 2020 Q4 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Operating income Revenue 43 095 13 637 23 722 4 894 Cost of goods sold -32 519 -9 424 -18 401 -3 386 Gross profit 10 576 4 213 5 321 1 508 Marketing expenses -502 -610 -144 -193 Administrative expenses -5 592 -4 372 -2 043 -1 201 Other income 7 654 384 5 541 358 Other expenses -63 2 876 -9 2 891 Operating profit/ loss 12 073 2 491 8 666 3 363 Financial income 53 813 4 1 1 Financial expense -30 882 -5 420 -1 408 -1 327 Profit / loss before income tax 35 004 -2 925 7 259 2 037 Income tax 10 -354 33 -143 Net profit / loss from continuing operations 35 014 -3 279 7 292 1 894 Profit from discontinued operations -5 257 -56 177 0 -50 265 Net profit / loss for the period 29 757 -59 456 7 292 -48 371 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 29 757 -55 678 7 292 -45 005 Non-controlling interest 0 -3 778 0 -3 366 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Net change in properties revaluation reserve 0 -278 0 0 Total comprehensive income / loss for the year 29 757 -59 734 7 292 -48 371 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 29 757 -55 956 7 292 -45 005 Non-controlling interest 0 -3 778 0 -3 366 Earnings per share (continuing operations) € 0.62 -0.06 0.13 0.03 Earnings per share for the period € 0.52 -0.99 0.13 -0.79

Consolidated interim statements of cash flows

in thousands of euros 2021 12M 2020 12M 2021 Q4 2020 Q4 Cash flows from operating activities Profit/loss for the period 29 757 -59 456 7 302 -48 373 Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation of non-current assets 374 416 92 105 Gain from disposal of investment property -1 092 0 0 0 Loss from write-off of plant, property, equipment 0 8 0 8 Change in fair value of property, plant, equipment -56 -16 -56 -16 Change in fair value of investment property -5 484 43 127 -5 484 43 127 Gain from derecognition of subsidiary -53 808 0 0 0 Finance income and costs 36 440 15 994 1 407 3 984 Changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities -37 -178 0 -60 Other non-monetary changes (net amounts) 1 536 -3 110 -7 14 Changes in working capital: Trade receivables and prepayments 4 492 -1 514 686 535 Inventories 818 -13 011 10 278 -636 Liabilities and prepayments 477 10 025 -2 323 -1 845 Provisions -127 59 12 31 Net cash used in operating activities 13 290 -7 656 11 907 -3 126 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment -178 -94 -76 -71 Payments for intangible assets -20 -43 -8 -45 Payments for investment property -458 -844 -48 -187 Proceeds from disposal of investment property 2 000 0 0 0 Change in cash from derecognition of subsidiary -182 0 0 0 Interests received 3 1 0 0 Net cash used in investing activities 1 165 -980 -132 -303 Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from secured bonds 0 28 500 0 0 Redemption of convertible bonds -337 -33 0 -30 Repurchase of non-convertible bonds 0 -28 000 0 0 Proceeds from borrowings 22 340 14 410 3 843 6 721 Repayment of borrowings -30 581 -1 376 -18 726 -692 Repayment of lease liabilities -163 -135 -34 -5 Interests paid -5 481 -5 953 -515 -488 Net cash used/ generated by financing activities -14 222 7 413 -15 432 5 506 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 233 -1 223 -3 657 2 077 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 9 393 10 616 13 283 7 316 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 9 626 9 393 9 626 9 393

The full report can be found in the file attached.

