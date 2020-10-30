Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for III Quarter and 9 Months of 2020 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT



Chairman’s summary

Nine months of 2020 have demonstrated the economic volatility primarily related to the spread of COVID-19. However, the spring uncertainty and an expectation for the decrease in the real estate sector in autumn has not materialized to date. I have previously emphasized that real-estate development is a long-term process, thus the changes in the economic environment do not manifest themselves immediately. Pro Kapital’s sales have remained active through 2020 and we see a growing awareness of customers and their focus on entire living environment and on quality that would last. I believe that Pro Kapital's value proposition is very attractive on the market today and this is clearly reflected in pre-sales. We have reported a 23.7 million euro decrease of total sales during the 9 months of 2020, compared to the same period of 2019. However, as our revenues from the sales of the real estate depend on the completion of the residential developments, the revenues are recorded at the moment notary deeds of sale are concluded. Currently all major development projects are either under construction or prepared to be started. Despite very active presales across our operating areas, these numbers will be recorded upon completion of houses and notarization of sales transactions.

In the first quarter we refinanced senior secured bonds 2015/2020 with the new bonds 2020/2024 - each denominated 100 000 euros, carrying a fixed rate coupon of 8.00 per cent and maturing in February 2024. As a result of the first tranche, Pro Kapital refinanced part of its non-secured convertible bonds with new non-convertible bonds - 2 925 641 bonds with the total issue value of 8 191 794.80 euros as of 3 August 2020. On 30 September, Pro Kapital announced the launch of the second tranche of subscriptions of non-convertible bonds by private placement. The subscription period of the Bonds ends on 6 November 2020. In case of subscription of all of the Bonds the aggregate nominal value of the Bonds issued shall be 10 249 178.80 euros (3 660 421 Bonds, each having the issue price and nominal value of 2.80 euro).

In Tallinn, all ongoing construction activities are carried out according to plans in Kristiine City and Kalaranna District. In Kristiine City, the construction of Ratsuri Houses continues, and this unique combination of a renovated historic stable house and the accompanying New Holland-style building will be completed in spring of 2021. To date, we have presold 29 and booked 2 apartments out of the total 39 of Ratsuri Houses and the client interest has remained very active. We have also started signing bookings for the next project in Kristiine City residential area, called Kindrali Houses, for which we got the building permit in September. Kindrali Houses development is a truly unique home for people who value urban architecture and a green living environment and by its level of quality is comparable with the real estate in the central city. We have to date, reservations for 33 apartments out of 129 in total of the Kindrali Houses development project.

Another ongoing project in Tallinn is the residential area Kalaranna District, located right by the sea and on the border of Old Town. Preserving the history, location and value of the Kalaranna area is of great importance to us, with this project we open the sea to the city. Thus, the entire development including the renewed bank and beach area, will add significant value for the city of Tallinn. Kalaranna District is very much valued by our customers, not only because of the location but for the complete value proposition. Eight buildings with 240 apartments will be completed with the first, ongoing construction phase, of which 144 have been presold and 2 booked to date. With the second construction phase 146 apartments shall be completed, of which 47 have been booked. Customers continue to show very high interest in all our developments: Kalaranna Kvartal and Kristiine City projects Ratsuri Houses and Kindrali Houses.

There are no ongoing construction works in Riga and we are currently focused on the sales of River Breeze Residence, which continues to be the market leader in the premium segment. Simultaneously we are preparing for the further development of Kliversala Residential Quarter. We have to date, received a building permit for City Oasis Residential Quarter, which will shape the historical area on the border of Riga's city centre into a modern residential area. City Oasis is a truly unique home for people who value contemporary architecture and a tranquil, green living environment. The development project foresees 326 new functional city homes in a safe, green and urban environment. We plan to proceed with construction activities as soon as we find the market situation favourable. Unfortunately, the Latvian real-estate market has not been as active as its neighbouring countries Estonia and Lithuania. That situation has remained relatively similar within recent years and is heavily influenced by inflexible conditions of the banks towards their customers.

