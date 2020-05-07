Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter And Nine-Month Results

IRVINE, CA, / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2020 / PRO-DEX, INC. (PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 third quarter ended March 31, 2020. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2020

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.6 million, or 24%, to $8.5 million from $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, due primarily to the launch or our thoracic driver to one of our existing CMF driver customers. This product launch represents the expansion of our adoptive torque-limiting software algorithm into a surgical driver other than the maxocranial market.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased $947,000, or 42%, to $3.2 million from $2.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2019.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 increased $140,000 or 10% compared to the same period in fiscal 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $1.2 million or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to $732,000, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2019.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020

Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2019 increased $3.5 million, or 18%, to $23.7 million from $20.2 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2019, due primarily to increased repair revenues generated from our largest customer.

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 increased $1.6 million or 22% compared to the same period in fiscal 2019. The gross profit increase is directly related to our 18% increase in revenue and our ability to better absorb our fixed manufacturing costs.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 increased 17% to $4.0 million from $3.4 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period.

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 was $3.6 million or $0.88 per diluted share compared to $3.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share.

CEO Comments

"While we are pleased with our third quarter and year-to-date results, and the shipment of the thoracic driver, Pro-Dex's priorities, in response to COVID-19, are the health and safety of our employees, our communities, customers and suppliers," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "While we cannot predict the total impact caused by the pandemic, we remain committed to our strategy to continue to provide excellent service to our existing customers and leverage our adaptive torque-limiting and other proprietary capabilities to expand our product portfolio."

R&D Projects

The amount spent on projects under development is summarized below (in thousands):

Three and Nine Months
ended March 31, 2020

Three and Nine Months
ended March 31, 2019

Market Launch

Est Annual Revenue

Total Research & Development costs:

$

620

$

1,501

$

603

$

1,337

Products in development:

Arthroscopic Shaver(1)

-

11

160

221

06/21

$

600

ENT Shaver.

136

291

-

-

01/21

$

2,000

Arthroscopic Attachment

-

-

1

17

(2)

$

150

CMF Driver

60

106

-

3

06/20

$

350

Sustaining & Other

424

1,093

442

1,096

Total.

$

620

$

1,501

$

603

$

1,337

Customer CMF Driver (3)

$

121

$

303

$

63

$

289

06/20

$

2,500

(1)

This project has been internally pushed back to focus on our new internal Pro-Dex branded ENT shaver.

(2)

Internal development of this project is now complete, but we are looking for the most attractive sales channel.

(3)

Costs incurred related to customer contracts are included in costs of sales and deferred costs and are not included in research and development costs.

As we previously discussed, in early fiscal 2019 we entered a development contract with a current significant customer to private-label our thoracic driver for their unique specifications. We shipped initial launch quantities of this product during the third quarter ended March 31, 2020.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance (including but not limited to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)

PRO-DEX, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)

March 31,
2020

June 30,
2019

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,378

$

7,742

Investments

2,771

2,649

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6 and $0 at March 31, 2020 and at June 30, 2019, respectively

4,170

4,100

Deferred costs

391

430

Inventory

8,643

6,239

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

225

623

Total current assets

20,578

21,783

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

2,732

2,726

Right of use asset, net

3,026

-

Intangibles, net

138

129

Deferred income taxes, net

53

260

Investments

1,659

582

Other assets

42

40

Total assets

$

28,228

$

25,520

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,912

$

1,996

Accrued expenses

1,524

1,437

Deferred revenue

360

215

Note payable and capital lease obligations

642

622

Total current liabilities

4,438

4,270

Deferred rent

-

146

Lease liability, net of current portion

2,857

-

Income taxes payable

325

162

Notes and capital leases payable, net of current portion

3,449

3,934

Total non-current liabilities

6,631

4,242

Total liabilities

11,069

8,512

Shareholders' equity:

Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,837,490 and 4,039,491 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively

12,970

15,815

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,162

)

(549

)

Retained earnings

5,351

1,742

Total shareholders' equity

17,159

17,008

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

28,228

$

25,520

PRO-DEX, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended
March 31,

Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales

$

8,508

$

6,854

$

23,710

$

20,168

Cost of sales

5,298

4,591

14,855

12,930

Gross profit

3,210

2,263

8,855

7,238

Operating (income) expenses:

Selling expenses

161

122

438

252

General and administrative expenses

725

641

2,052

1,838

Gain from disposal of equipment

-

-

-

(7

)

Research and development costs

620

603

1,501

1,337

Total operating expenses

1,506

1,366

3,991

3,420

Operating income

1,704

897

4,864

3,818

Interest expense

(58

)

(67

)

(180

)

(156

)

Interest and other income

9

93

77

261

Gain on sale of investments

-

-

-

356

Income from operations before income taxes

1,655

923

4,761

4,279

Income tax expense

(442

)

(191

)

(1,194

)

(1,019

)

Net income

$

1,213

$

732

$

3,567

$

3,260

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:

Unrealized income (loss) from marketable equity investments

(1,262

)

33

(613

)

(163

)

Comprehensive income (loss)

$

(49

)

$

765

$

2,954

$

3,097

Basic net income per share:

Net income

$

0.31

$

0.18

$

0.90

$

0.77

Diluted net income per share:

Net income

$

0.30

$

0.17

$

0.88

$

0.75

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

3,871

4,143

3,944

4,224

Diluted

3,999

4,257

4,071

4,338

Common shares outstanding

3,837

4,136

3,837

4,136

PRO-DEX, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended
March 31,

2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

Net income

$

3,567

$

3,260

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

426

309

Amortization of loan fees

6

5

Gain from disposal of equipment

-

(7

)

Share-based compensation

93

28

Non-cash lease expense

31

-

Gain on sale of investments

-

(356

)

Deferred income taxes

207

1,026

Bad debt expense (recovery)

6

(14

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and other current receivables

(76

)

(773

)

Deferred costs

39

(235

)

Inventory

(2,404

)

(412

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

396

(410

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(301

)

353

Deferred revenue

145

169

Income taxes payable

163

142

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,298

3,085

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

Purchases of investments

(1,827

)

(2,562

)

Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements

(422

)

(1,048

)

Proceeds from sale of investments

-

1,905

Proceeds from dividend reclassification as return of principal

15

23

Proceeds from collection of notes receivable

-

1,154

Proceeds from sale of equipment

-

7

Increase in intangibles

(19

)

(11

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,253

)

(532

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Repurchases of common stock

(2,977

)

(2,675

)

Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP contributions

39

29

Payment of employee payroll taxes on net issuance of common stock

-

(101

)

Proceeds from Minnesota Bank & Trust long-term debt, net of fees

-

4,940

Principal payments on notes payable and capital lease

(471

)

(273

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(3,409

)

1,920

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(3,364

)

4,473

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

7,742

5,188

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

4,378

$

9,661

CONTACT:

Richard L. Van Kirk
Chief Executive Officer
(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/588832/Pro-Dex-Inc-Announces-Fiscal-2020-Third-Quarter-And-Nine-Month-Results

