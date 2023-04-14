Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker requests trade from Arizona Cardinals

Another star could be on his way out of Arizona.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker has requested a trade, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Baker was originally a second round pick by the Cardinals in 2017. He’s spent his entire career in Arizona and is regarded as one of the best safeties in the NFL.

Baker is a two-time first team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler. The defensive back has amassed 650 tackles, 34 pass deflections, seven interceptions and six forced fumbles in 93 career games all in a Cardinals uniform.

Baker is not the only big-name player to leave the desert this offseason. Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt retired and standout wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is rumored to be on his way out of Arizona.

All this comes after the firing of head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He was replaced by a first-time head coach in Jonathan Gannon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Budda Baker requests a trade from Arizona Cardinals