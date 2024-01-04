Pro Bowl rosters announced: Patriots shut out for first time since 2000
Niners led all teams with 9 players selected, followed by Cowboys and Ravens with 7 each
The NFL Pro Bowl rosters arrived Wednesday, setting the stage for the recently pared down event scheduled to take place in Orlando before the Super Bowl.
The rosters also reinforced what was quite apparent this season: the New England Patriots are far removed from their Tom Brady glory years. Not a single member of the Patriots were named to the AFC roster, which hadn't happened since 2000 according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.
The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders were also shut out, though all of those teams could still have players make the game as replacements.
The NFC leading San Francisco 49ers led all teams in selections with nine, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys with seven each. Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa are set to start at quarterback, with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes serving as reserves.
A total of five rookies made the game as well: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Denver Broncos wide receiver (and kick returner) Denzel Mims, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Here are the full rosters, with reserves italicized. The Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 1 and 4 in the form of flag football games and skill competitions.
AFC Pro Bowl roster
Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Running back
Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins
Wide receiver
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Tight end
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
Tackle
Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
Guard
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs
Center
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive end
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
Defensive tackle
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
Outside linebacker
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Inside linebacker
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerback
Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety
Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Strong safety
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Punter
AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
Kicker
Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
Long snapper
Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kick returner
Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
Special teamer
Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC Pro Bowl roster
Quarterback
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Running back
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
Wide receiver
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Tight end
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Tackle
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Guard
Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
Center
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defensive end
Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Defensive tackle
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers
Outside linebacker
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside linebacker
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
Cornerback
DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Free safety
Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons
Strong safety
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
Punter
Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys
Kicker
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Long snapper
Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
Kick returner
Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
Special teamer
Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions