Pro Bowl rosters announced: Patriots shut out for first time since 2000

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters arrived Wednesday, setting the stage for the recently pared down event scheduled to take place in Orlando before the Super Bowl.

The rosters also reinforced what was quite apparent this season: the New England Patriots are far removed from their Tom Brady glory years. Not a single member of the Patriots were named to the AFC roster, which hadn't happened since 2000 according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders were also shut out, though all of those teams could still have players make the game as replacements.

The New England Patriots currently have zero representation in the Pro Bowl, and it's not a surprise. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFC leading San Francisco 49ers led all teams in selections with nine, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys with seven each. Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa are set to start at quarterback, with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes serving as reserves.

The Pro Bowl quarterbacks 👏



NFC:

◾️ Brock Purdy

◾️ Dak Prescott

◾️ Matthew Stafford



AFC:

◾️Tua Tagovailoa

◾️ Lamar Jackson

◾️ Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/SOhOviCdFm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 4, 2024

A total of five rookies made the game as well: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Denver Broncos wide receiver (and kick returner) Denzel Mims, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Here are the full rosters, with reserves italicized. The Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 1 and 4 in the form of flag football games and skill competitions.

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Guard

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive tackle

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Outside linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Kicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Long snapper

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kick returner

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Special teamer

Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running back

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Defensive tackle

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys

Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety

Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Punter

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Kick returner

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions