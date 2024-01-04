Advertisement

Pro Bowl rosters announced: Patriots shut out for first time since 2000

Niners led all teams with 9 players selected, followed by Cowboys and Ravens with 7 each

Jack Baer
·Staff writer
·4 min read

The NFL Pro Bowl rosters arrived Wednesday, setting the stage for the recently pared down event scheduled to take place in Orlando before the Super Bowl.

The rosters also reinforced what was quite apparent this season: the New England Patriots are far removed from their Tom Brady glory years. Not a single member of the Patriots were named to the AFC roster, which hadn't happened since 2000 according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders were also shut out, though all of those teams could still have players make the game as replacements.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - OCTOBER 24: A benched New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) watches from the sidelines during a game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears on October 24, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The New England Patriots currently have zero representation in the Pro Bowl, and it's not a surprise. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFC leading San Francisco 49ers led all teams in selections with nine, followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys with seven each. Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa are set to start at quarterback, with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson, Matthew Stafford, Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes serving as reserves.

A total of five rookies made the game as well: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Denver Broncos wide receiver (and kick returner) Denzel Mims, Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Here are the full rosters, with reserves italicized. The Pro Bowl is scheduled to take place on Feb. 1 and 4 in the form of flag football games and skill competitions.

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Running back

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
James Cook, Buffalo Bills
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Tackle

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills
Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Guard

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Center

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive end

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive tackle

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

Outside linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Inside linebacker

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerback

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Free safety

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Strong safety

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Kicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Long snapper

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars

Kick returner

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Special teamer

Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC Pro Bowl roster

Quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Running back

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Wide receiver

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Tight end

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Tackle

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Guard

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Center

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defensive end

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Defensive tackle

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers

Outside linebacker

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings
Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Cornerback

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Free safety

Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons

Strong safety

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Punter

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Long snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

Kick returner

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Special teamer

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions