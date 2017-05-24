Pro Bowl returning to Orlando in 2018

AFC special teamer D.J. Alexander (57), of the Kansas City Chiefs, center, and interior lineman Jurrell Casey (99), of the Tennessee Titans, stop NFC strong safety Landon Collins (21), of the New York Giants, short of the end zone, during the first half of the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- The Pro Bowl will return to Orlando in 2018 for the second straight year.

Orlando will host the Pro Bowl on Jan. 28, 2018, at 3 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN and ABC, the NFL announced Wednesday. Last season, the NFL played its all-star game in Orlando for the first time in front of a near-sellout crowd at Camping World Stadium.

The NFL has a two-year deal with an option for a third year to play the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The 2018 game will feature the AFC vs. NFC format, which returned last season.

---

