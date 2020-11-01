Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas suspended 4 games after 90-100 mph hit-and-run

Former Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas doesn’t have a team right now, and odds are he won’t have one for at least a few more weeks.

The NFL has suspended Rosas for four games via the league’s personal conduct policy, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rosas is currently a free agent after his release from the Jacksonville Jaguars and will be eligible to return in Week 12.

The suspension comes a month after Rosas pled no contest to three charges stemming from a hit-and-run incident in June.

Aldrick Rosas reportedly ran red light at 90-100 mph

Aldrick Rosas avoided jail time after fleeing a high-speed car crash. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) More

Rosas avoided jail time in September, but received three years of probation on charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Witnesses reportedly claimed the kicker drove his Chevrolet SUV through a red traffic light at 90-100 mph and slammed into a pick-up truck in the intersection at 8:25 a.m. on June 15. Rosas reportedly exited the scene after being unable to drive his vehicle away, and was found hours later bloodied and walking in bare feet about a mile away from the scene, per police.

Rosas reportedly faced a maximum penalty of 270 days in jail on the three chargers, but the judge imposted a stayed sentence of 30 days. Rosas will also have to pay fines and court fees.

At the time of the crash, Rosas had been a member of the New York Giants and coming off a rough 2019 season in which he made 12-of-17 field goals. He made the Pro Bowl in the 2018 season for a year in which he made 32-of-33 field goals.

The Giants dropped Rosas a month after the crash. Rosas later signed with the Jaguars practice squad and appeared in one game, but was released on Friday.

