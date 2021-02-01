Pro-Alexei Navalny protesters defy vast Russian police ops as signs of Kremlin anxiety mount

The New York Times
·8 min read

Moscow: The Kremlin mounted Russia's most fearsome nationwide police operation in recent memory Sunday, seeking to overwhelm a protest movement backing jailed Opposition leader Alexei Navalny that swept across the country for a second weekend in a row.

But the show of force " including closed subway stations, thousands of arrests and often brutal tactics " failed to smother the unrest. People rallied for Navalny on the ice of a Pacific bay and in thousands in cities from Siberia to the Ural Mountains to St Petersburg. In Moscow, protesters evaded a warren of checkpoints and lines of riot police officers to march in a column toward the jail where Navalny is being held, chanting, "All for one and one for all!"

By late Sunday evening in Moscow, more than 5,000 people had been detained in at least 85 cities across Russia, an activist group reported, though many were later released. Previously unseen numbers of riot police officers in black helmets, camouflage and body armor essentially locked down the center of the metropolis of 13 million people, stopping passersby miles from the protest to check their documents and ask what they were doing outside.

"I don't understand what they're afraid of," a protester named Anastasia Kuzmina, a 25-year-old account manager at an advertising agency, said of the police. Referring to the peak year of Josef Stalin's mass repression, she added, "It's like we're slipping into 1937."

The large-scale police response signaled anxiety in the Kremlin over Navalny's ability to unite Russia's disparate critics of President Vladimir Putin, from nationalists to liberals to many with no particular ideology at all.

But the show of force also made it clear that Putin has no plans to back down. Shortly after the American secretary of state, Antony Blinken, condemned "the persistent use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists," Russia's Foreign Ministry released a statement accusing the United States of backing the protests as part of a "strategy to contain Russia."

The next test for both sides will come Tuesday, when Navalny faces a court hearing over alleged parole violations related to a six-year-old embezzlement case that could send him to prison for several years. Navalny's allies " some of whom helped steer the rallies from outside the country via Twitter, Telegram and YouTube " declared Sunday's demonstrations a success and quickly called for more protests outside the courthouse Tuesday.

"Russia's citizens again showed their power and strength, and there's no question that Putin understands this," Leonid Volkov, a top aide to Navalny coordinating the protests from abroad, said Sunday in a live YouTube broadcast.

But the police sought to project their strength not only in numbers but also with more fear-inducing tactics. Video footage taken in Moscow and St Petersburg showed people who did not appear to be resisting arrest screaming after the police used taser-like devices against them " weapons not reported to have been used at previous protests. There were also reports of tear gas having been used in St Petersburg.

The crackdown on protesters showed that Putin " who has maintained a modicum of freedoms in the country, including an open internet and some independent news media " is ready to ratchet up authoritarianism in order to avert a possible threat to his power. The question is whether more Russians will actively resist such an authoritarian turn, especially as images of police brutality course through social media in the coming days.

"The bolts are tightening," said Nikolai Babikov, 31, a computer systems analyst in Moscow, gazing apprehensively at the riot police and at the chunky gray police vans that hold detainees. "Freedom is being eliminated, and bit by bit we are becoming the Soviet Union again."

Putin has faced growing discontent in the general public for several years amid a decline in real incomes and the dissipation of the patriotic fervor that accompanied his annexation of Crimea in 2014. Navalny has long been the Kremlin's loudest critic, and he accused Putin of trying to kill him via a nerve-agent attack last summer.

Navalny put a match to that built-up discontent two weeks ago when he flew home to Moscow after five months of recovering in Germany from the poisoning, despite facing near-certain arrest upon arrival. Then, with Navalny in jail, his team released a two-hour-long video accusing Putin of having a secret palace built for him on the Black Sea.

The video was seen more than 100 million times on YouTube and energised the protests calling for Navalny's release. On Sunday, footage from across the country showed some protesters brandishing toilet brushes and chanting, "Aqua disco" " references to an $850 toilet brush and elaborate fountain detailed in Navalny's report.

The Kremlin has denied the report about the palace and scrambled to contain the public outrage over it. On Saturday, state television broadcast an interview with a friend of Putin, Arkady Rotenberg, who said he was in fact the owner of the property and was planning to turn it into a hotel.

"I am for honesty, nothing else," said Lyudmila Mikhailovna, an 83-year-old retired pediatric doctor in Moscow who declined to give her last name.

She said she was no great fan of Navalny but had come out to protest after watching his video about the palace.

Sunday's protests began around noon on Russia's Pacific coast and rolled across the nation, with its 11 time zones, from east to west. In Vladivostok, a port city on the Sea of Japan, protesters avoided a city center blocked by riot police officers and descended onto the ice covering Amur Bay. Clasping hands, videos showed, they formed chains and danced as they chanted, "Putin is a thief!" and, "Russia will be free!"

Riot officers, initially hesitant to follow on the frozen water, decided to give chase. But it seemed to be a slow-motion chase, with each side moving gingerly on the snow-covered expanse of ice under a gray late-afternoon sky.

It was just one of many remarkable scenes that played out Sunday in eastern Russia, where large-scale protests are rare. In the Siberian city of Irkutsk, where temperatures approached minus 20° Fahrenheit (minus 29° Celsius), the turnout was significantly smaller than the thousands who protested last weekend " and the police presence even more imposing.

Alexey Zhemchuzhnikov, a civic activist, said chains of riot police officers with full body armour and shields were deployed for the first time, cordoning off sections of the city center. Mobile internet access was cut off, he said.

"For Irkutsk, this was a first," Zhemchuzhnikov said of the police response. "They were scared."

Still, no signs have emerged of support for the protesters within the government, the Parliament, big business or the security services, which all remain firmly in Putin's grasp. Fissions in the elite, nowhere to be seen " at least on the surface " in Russia, have been pivotal in the success of street movements in other former Soviet states.

In Moscow, Navalny's team guided protesters on an evasive, zigzagging route to avoid police barricades. It encouraged them to stay together in larger and harder-to-arrest crowds. Well before the protests began, the police sealed off much of the city center to pedestrians and shut down subway stops around the Kremlin " a crowd-control tactic used for the first time in recent years.

"Try not to leave the major streets, and stay in large groups," Navalny's team instructed the protesters, using the messaging app Telegram. "Remember, the more of us there are, the more difficult it is for police to do anything."

The mainly young protesters, following the Navalny social media accounts on their phones, in many cases turned and followed the team's directions " which led them toward the jail where Navalny was being held. The police, wielding shields and batons, tried to break the crowd into smaller groups and detain protesters after pushing them into walls and fences.

In chaotic scenes, police officers arrested people trying to hide in backyards and in the entryways to apartment buildings. By early evening, the Tass State news agency reported that the police were checking courtyards and apartment buildings for stragglers.

The harsher tactics were redolent of the protests in Belarus, where President Alexander Lukashenko used fierce police might to put down demonstrations after fraudulent elections last summer. The Russian police on Sunday did not use Lukashenko's toughest methods " which included stun grenades and rubber bullets " but they seemed to echo his strategy of defusing dissent not by dialogue but by brute force.

In St Petersburg, a reporter for the newspaper Novaya Gazeta posted a video of police officers dragging an unconscious protester into a police van after a "harsh detention." Reports of officers in plainclothes beating protesters surfaced in two provincial cities, Kursk and Volgograd.

On Moscow's grand Garden Ring, the city centre's main circular thoroughfare, Mikhailovna, the retired pediatrician, glowered at the phalanx of burly officers in front of her.

She said that she had been going to protests since the Mikhail Gorbachev era and that, despite repeated disappointment, she would continue to "so that my children and grandchildren don't have to live in a greedy police state. Things now are just intolerable."

Anton Troianovski, Andrew E Kramer, Ivan Nechepurenko and Andrew Higgins c.2021 The New York Times Company

Also See: Russian Police detain over 1,600 protesters who demanded Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's release

'I am not afraid': Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny detained on arrival at Moscow airport

Moscow Police arrests Alexei Navalny’s brother, raids properties of jailed leader’s family and associates

Read more on World by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Rangers waive controversial Tony DeAngelo after reported altercation with teammate

    The New York Rangers have seen enough from controversial defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

  • Jared Goff on trade to Lions: Excited to be somewhere that 'wants me and appreciates me'

    The Rams signed Goff to a $134 million extension with a record guarantee in 2019.

  • Tyler Herro's roommate tests positive for COVID-19, could force him into quarantine

    After learning of his housemate's positive test at halftime, Tyler Herro helped lead the Miami Heat to a win over the Kings on Saturday night.

  • Carole Baskin, whose tiger will predict the winner, slams 'irresponsible' fans attending Super Bowl

    The Tiger King star isn't happy that fans will attend the Super Bowl in Tampa next week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Jim Rutherford's exit makes Penguins face inevitable transfer of power

    The Pittsburgh Penguins could live in the present as long as Jim Rutherford was at the controls. But now that they have to find a replacement, it seems they might have to deal with their uncertain future immediately.

  • Connor McDavid carves through several Leafs for another absurd goal

    Oilers star Connor McDavid delivered another ridiculous tally against the Maple Leafs, something he seems to really, really enjoy doing.

  • Report: Lions trade Matthew Stafford to Rams for Jared Goff, 2 first-round draft picks

    The Rams and Lions are swapping quarterbacks.

  • Messi's FC Barcelona contract leaked, and it's bigger than Mahomes's $500M deal

    Lionel Messi's reported salary is bigger than the COMBINED salaries of LeBron James, Tom Brady, Mike Trout and Connor McDavid this year.

  • 10 fantasy hockey takeaways: Malkin a shell of his former self

    Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.

  • Report: Patriots were only team on Matthew Stafford's no-trade list

    Can you blame Matt Stafford for not running toward the cold, sullen embrace of the man who taught Matt Patricia how to coach?

  • Patrick Reed won’t be getting the benefit of the doubt anytime soon

    After yet another dustup over rules, Patrick Reed continues to fight public opinion.

  • Texans reportedly have hefty price in mind to start Deshaun Watson trade talks

    What would it take to pry Watson away from the Texans?

  • Hurricanes beat Stars 4-3 in shootout for series sweep

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin’s glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn’s final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday night. Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in two nights. Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina. The Hurricanes returned Thursday from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns that led to four games being postponed. Carolina won all three games in its return. Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Hurricanes, including five in overtime. Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano scored for Dallas. DEVILS 5, SABRES 3 BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Michael McLeod and Miles Wood each scored twice in New Jersey's victory over Buffalo. Wood assisted on McLeod’s go-ahead goal midway through the third period. Andreas Johnsson also scored to help the Devils avenge a shootout loss Saturday in the opener of the back-to-back set. Eric Comrie made 30 saves in his first start for the Devils. Rasmus Ristolainen had a goal and assist for the Sabres, and Rasmus Dahlin and Curtis Lazar also scored. PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2 DETROIT (AP) — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and Chris Driedger made 32 saves in Florida's victory over Detroit. Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn’t get another shot past Driedger. Dylan Larkin also scored for Detroit. On Saturday night, Florida beat Detroit 3-2 in overtime. The Associated Press

  • How good is Matthew Stafford? Shorn of the Lions' ineptitude and paired with Sean McVay, we're about to find out

    The NFL's preeminent "what if" guy is finally in a position to prove his value, thanks to a unique trade that calls to mind a then-blockbuster deal for a former league MVP.

  • Belichick, Shula, Lombardi ... Andy Reid?: What multiple Super Bowls would do for Reid's legacy

    What exactly would a second Super Bowl win — and beyond — mean for Reid's legacy?

  • Trocheck, Reimer help Hurricanes beat Stars 4-3 in shootout

    RALEIGH, N.C. — Vincent Trocheck zipped the puck past Anton Khudobin's glove in the shootout and James Reimer denied Jamie Benn's final shot, helping the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Dallas Stars 4-3 on Sunday. Nino Niederreiter scored at 17:25 of the third period to force overtime and the shootout for Carolina, which squandered a 2-1 lead to start the third period, but hung on to beat Dallas for the second time in as many nights. Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn also scored for the Hurricanes, who returned Thursday from a pause due to COVID-19 concerns that led to four games being postponed. Carolina won all three games in its return. Reimer finished with 26 saves for the Hurricanes, including five in overtime. Benn, Jamie Oleksiak and Andrew Cogliano scored for Dallas. Khudobin finished with 37 saves, getting the start after being pulled in the second period of Saturday's loss after allowing four goals on 16 shots. UNAVAILABLE The Stars added defenceman Andrej Sekera to the NHL's COVID-19 unavailability list Sunday. That came after Sekera had played in all five of Dallas' games so far, including 17:35 of ice time in Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes. As for Carolina, the Hurricanes had just off-season signee Jesper Fast on the list for the second straight day. That came after the Hurricanes had as many as six players appear on the list during their pause, with only Staal having returned to game action. Carolina is awaiting the returns of defenceman Jaccob Slavin, and forwards Teuvo Teravainen, Jordan Martinook and Warren Foegele after they came off the list Friday and Saturday. ROSTER MOVES Carolina also lost goaltender Petr Mrazek and forward Max McCormick to injuries in Saturday’s win. The Hurricanes placed McCormick on injured reserve and recalled goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic and forward Drew Shore from the taxi squad. For Shore, Sunday’s game marked his Hurricanes debut and his first NHL action since April 2017 while playing with Vancouver. UP NEXT Stars: Dallas visits Columbus on Tuesday for two games before returning home to begin an eight-game homestand that includes a pair of games against the Hurricanes. Hurricanes: The Hurricanes begin a six-game trip Tuesday at Chicago. Carolina isn't scheduled to play on its home ice again until Feb. 15. ___ Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Aaron Beard, The Associated Press

  • Surging Panthers hold off reeling Red Wings 3-2

    DETROIT — Patric Hornqvist, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe scored and the Florida Panthers held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 3-2 win Sunday night. Anthony Mantha scored with 1:48 remaining to pull the Red Wings within a goal after Detroit pulled Thomas Greiss to add an extra skater. Detroit pulled its goaltender again, but couldn't get another shot past Chris Driedger to extend the game. Hornqvist pulled Florida into a 1-all tie on a power play early in the second. Ekblad took advantage of having an extra skater, with Hornqvist providing a distracting screen, when his one-timer from the top of the left circle got past Greiss’ glove with 4:56 left in the second period. Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a two-goal lead midway through the third, and they ended up needing the cushion when Detroit made a late charge. Driedger finished with 32 saves for the Panthers, whose only loss this season was in a shootout. Greiss stopped 27 shots for the Red Wings, who have dropped six straight. Dylan Larkin scored to put the Red Wings ahead early in the game with a backhander after skating in front of Driedger on a goal set up by a short, slick pass from Givani Smith. Earlier in the day, Smith was recalled from the taxi squad because forward Tyler Bertuzzi is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury. Both teams failed to take advantage of two power plays in the opening period as Detroit outshot Florida 13-6. The Panthers outshot the Red Wings 17-9 in the second period as they took control. On Saturday night, Florida defeated Detroit 3-2 in overtime when Aleksi Heponiemi scored 2:15 into the extra period in his NHL debut. OPPOSITE DIRECTIONS Florida is 5-0-1, losing in a shootout Thursday night at Columbus, and its six-game, season-opening point streak is the second longest in franchise history. The 1996-97 team opened the season with a 12-game point streak. Detroit has lost six in a row after a 2-2 start, which briefly generated some optimism about a team that was easily the NHL's worst last season. SCORING PUNCH Larkin’s goal gave him six points in seven games. He has provided desperately needed scoring for an offensively challenged team that was without Bertuzzi, who leads the team with five goals. HELPERS Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau and Keith Yandle each had an assist on Ekblad's and Hornqvist's goals. PANDEMIC PLAY The Red Wings were without Adam Erne, Robby Fabbri, Sam Gagner, Jon Merrill and Filip Zadina due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, while Florida didn't have anyone on the league's list. UP NEXT Florida returns home for a relative break before hosting Nashville on Thursday night, the start of a six-game, 10-day homestand that also includes games against Detroit and Tampa Bay. The Red Wings play the defending Stanley Cup champion Lighting on the road Wednesday night. ___ Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Larry Lage, The Associated Press

  • Day after rules controversy, Reed wins at Torrey Pines, Hadwin tied for 18th

    SAN DIEGO — Showing no effects from a rules controversy a day earlier, Patrick Reed pulled away for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open. Reed closed with a 4-under 68 at Torrey Pines, making an eagle on the par-5 sixth and finishing off his ninth PGA Tour title with a birdie on the 18th. Abbotsford, B.C. native Adam Hadwin finished in a tie for 18th place. The 33-year-old fired a 1-under 71 to end his tournament at 5-under par. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., fired a 2-under 70 in his final round to finish in a five-way tie for 37th. Merritt, B.C. native Roger Sloan finished in a tie for 53rd. The former Masters champions finished at 14 under after a consistent four days at the blufftop municipal courses overlooking the Pacific Ocean. He shared the first-round lead with Alex Noren, was in a group one shot off the lead in the second round and then shared the third-round lead with Carlos Ortiz. The controversy arose Saturday on the par-4 10th when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Without waiting for an official, Reed picked up the ball to see if it was embedded. Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce. He was awarded a free drop and saved par in a round of 70. On Sunday, Reed jump-started his round with a 45-foot eagle putt on the No. 6 to get to 12 under and followed with a birdie on the par-4 seventh. His only bogey was on the par-3 eighth, and he rebounded with a birdie on the par-5 ninth. He played par the rest of the way until sinking an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele, Ryan Palmer, Henrik Norlander and Viktor Hovland tied for second. Hovland had been the closest in pursuit with four birdies on the front nine, including on the ninth to get to 12 under. But the birdies dried up and he bogeyed Nos. 14, 15 and 17 — missing a 2-footer on 17 — in a round of 1-under 71. Ortiz stumbled badly with a round of 6-over 78. He hurt himself with three bogeys on the front nine that left him even at the turn. He had even more trouble on the back nine, when he bogeyed No. 11 and then had trouble getting out of a greenside bunker on No. 12, taking a double-bogey 6. He bogeyed 15, 16 and 18. The Associated Press

  • Pivotal moves: Redblacks sign QB Matt Nichols after cutting Nick Arbuckle

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts have made major quarterbacking moves just over one week away from the start of CFL free agency. Hours after the Argos released Matt Nichols on Sunday, the Redblacks signed the former Winnipeg Blue Bombers and released fellow quarterback Nick Arbuckle. CFL free agency opens Feb. 9. Nichols and Arbuckle signed with Toronto and Ottawa, respectively, early last year before the 2020 CFL season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ottawa's move reunites Nichols with former Blue Bombers offensive co-ordinator Paul LaPolice, now the Redblacks' head coach. “We are excited to bring Matt who has started and won a lot of games in our league,” LaPolice said in a statement. "His experience and leadership will be crucial to our success.” Arbuckle was acquired by the Redblacks in a trade with the Calgary Stampeders before signing a deal with Ottawa. However, CFL teams have been renegotiating deals this year as the economic fallout continues to be felt in the aftermath of a cancelled season. Nichols was leading the league in touchdown passes and passer rating before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury halfway through the 2019 campaign. The Bombers later acquired quarterback Zach Collaros from Toronto and he led Winnipeg to the Grey Cup. Arbuckle was 4-3 as Calgary's starter in 2019 while Bo Levi Mitchell was hurt. He finished the season completing 73.1 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. All eyes will now be on the Argos to see if they make a move for Arbuckle. The only quarterback on Toronto's roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Ex-LSU tight end and former 5-star recruit Arik Gilbert says he's transferring to Florida

    Gilbert was the No. 9 prospect in the class of 2020 and opted out of the final two games of the season.