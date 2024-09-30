Prize money, TV coverage, field and more: Everything you need to know for the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship trophy at the Country Club of Jackson. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

After a two-week hiatus that included the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal, Canada, the PGA Tour's FedEx Fall Series returns to action with the first of four events over the next four weeks.

The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, will host the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship, which begins Thursday. Luke List is the defending champion, making a birdie to win a five-way playoff on the first extra hole in 2023 to take the crown.

Sanderson Farms is in its last year as sponsor for the event, so there will be new branding come next year. Enjoy the tee markers and rooster trophy while they last.

From TV coverage to prize money information, here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship.

Sanderson Farms course information

The Country Club of Jackson is a par 72 layout measuring 7,461 yards. John Fought was the architect. This will be the 11th time the tournament has been contested at The Country Club of Jackson.

Sanderson Farms purse, prize money

The purse at the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship is $7.6 million with $1.368 million going to the winner. Last year, the purse was $8.2 million.

Sanderson Farms TV coverage

Thursday, Oct. 3: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, Oct. 4: 4-7:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Oct. 5: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Oct. 6: 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

In addition to TV, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will have live early coverage of the first two rounds of the Sanderson Farms Championship beginning at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday.

Sanderson Farms field

Rickie Fowler highlights the field, as does International Presidents Cup team member and 2022 Sanderson Farms champion Mackenzie Hughes.

