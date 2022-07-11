Priyanka And Nick Shared An Update And A New Photo Of Their Baby Girl

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are sharing how they're settling into parenthood.

She recently posted a new photo of their daughter, Malti Marie, on her Instagram.

Nick just gave an update on her health.

Jonas spoke to Entertainment Tonight about fatherhood and his little girl, confirming she is doing well now. “It is certainly life changing,” Jonas said yesterday of being a dad. “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy. All is good.”

Jonas last shared a photo of himself and his daughter on Father's Day. Both he and Chopra have kept Malti's face hidden in photos to protect her privacy. “First Father’s Day with my little girl,” he captioned the photo. “Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there.”

Chopra, meanwhile, shared a shot of her and Malti on a hike together with her longtime friend and godson. “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..

love you @tam2cul ❤️,” she wrote.

Chopra and Jonas shared the first photo of Malti on May 8, while revealing her journey in the NICU. Chopra wrote: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you,” she continued. “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you ❤️”

