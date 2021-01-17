Priyanka, Kangana, B'wood Laud India's COVID-19 Vaccination Drive
Bollywood celebrities have lauded India's COVID-19 vaccination drive which kicked off on Saturday, 16 January. Priyanka Chopra expressed her gratitude to workers on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic tweeting, "Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive COVID vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others."
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) January 16, 2021
Amitabh Bachchan said it was a step towards making India free from COVID-19. "It was a proud moment when we made India polio free; it shall be just as proud a moment when we make India COVID-19 free. Jai Hind," he tweeted.
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 17, 2021
Kangana Ranaut reacted to a video of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and tweeted, "Wonderful!! Can't wait.
— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 16, 2021
Here's what other celebs had to say:
भारत के वैज्ञानिकों और डॉक्टर्स का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद।भारत का धन्यवाद।भारत सरकार का और प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का धन्यवाद। कुछ भी हो सकता है।जय हो।जय हिंद।#LargestVaccineDrive @narendramodi
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 16, 2021
Corona pe waar, India hai taiyaar! Mass vaccination against COVID-19 begins today. Many many congratulations to our doctors, scientists, healthcare workers and government of India. #LargestVaccineDrive #CureCorona #CoronaFreeIndia https://t.co/yk091NHXaR
— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 16, 2021
Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much awaited end. God speed!!
— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 16, 2021
Congratulations #india & @PMOIndia #VaccineForIndia #VaccinationDrive has started from today in our country! #jaihind
— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) January 16, 2021
India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually at 10:30 am on Saturday. AIIMS Delhi sanitation worker Manish Kumar became the first person to take a vaccine at the city hospital. As many as 1,91,181 beneficiaries were vaccinated against COVID-19 across 3,351 session sites in India on the first day of the vaccination drive, the Union Health Ministry told the media. Days earlier, two vaccines were given emergency use authorisation by India's top drug regulator – Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute's Covishield.
India plans to inoculate three crore health and frontline workers in the first phase of vaccination, followed by those above 50 and those with co-morbidities.
