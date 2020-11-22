Priyanka Gandhi accuses Centre of making false claims on MSP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (file photo)

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday accused the Central government of making false claims regarding the increase in the Minimum Support Prices (MSP). She alleged that reports from several BJP ruled states say that the Centre has kept MSP below the cost of production.

"Official reports from BJP-ruled states say that the central government has kept MSP below the cost of production. While BJP was introducing the 'black law', BJP had claimed that they will increase the MSP. However, the ground reality of Uttar Pradesh reveals the truth about the central government," the Congress tweeted in Hindi.

Farmers have been protesting against the three recently passed farm laws, have said that they will reach Delhi through five highways connecting the national capital on November 26 as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march call.

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the Narendra Modi government, saying that the Centre is helping industrialists through these laws.

Amid the ongoing protest in Punjab and other states, the Centre has defended the farm laws, saying these have been brought to benefit farmers. (ANI)