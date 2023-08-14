Priyanka Chopra's XL butt-skimming mermaid waves are so mesmerising

It wasn't so long ago that Priyanka Chopra took to the 'Gram to reveal her natural hair length... and via the sleekest 'liquid' style, no less. However, over the weekend, the actor reverted to a style which we know her to love. Enter (or rather, re-enter): XL Rapunzel lengths.

To celebrate her husband, Nick Jonas' tour with his band, The Jonas Brothers, Priyanka shared a very sweet post. "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽," she wrote in the caption of her six-part carousel.

Now, while many were (and still are) most likely infatuated with how adorable this commemoration of love and success is, here on the Cosmopolitan Beauty Desk all eyes were on Pri's gorgeous tresses. See which takes your fancy below:

I mean, the butt-skimming lengths on those extensions are not to be missed!

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos created this very look for Priyanka, working her extra-long clip-ins into soft mermaid waves. And not only is the style a trend that we love, but so is colour.

The root-mid-lengths of the star's strands are of a blended mocha tone, while the ends hold a soft honey blonde highlight. It's the perfect sunkissed look for summer 2023. I mean, Maya Jama, Kendall Jenner and real-life Princess, Kate Middleton can all vouch for said lighter look with their recent transformative hair makeovers.

So, with that in mind, you best believe we're soon to follow in their footsteps. *Rings hair salon to book in an app ASAP*

