Priyanka Chopra's Memoir 'Unfinished' Becomes Best-selling Book in US in Less Than 12 Hours

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared that her memoir, Unfinished, has become the best-selling book on Amazon US, within 12 hours of being made available for pre-order. Unfinished is expected to arrive in January. “Thank you all for taking us to number 1 in the US in less than 12 hours! I hope you all love the book,” Priyanka wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Priyanka, who announced that she was writing her memoir Unfinished in 2018, has actively been sharing updates about it on social media. The actress, who finished writing her memoir in August, has been sharing snippets from her life, in the form of throwbacks. The latest series of posts shared by Priyanka Chopra, feature pictures of Priyanka from her crowning moment, her wedding, videos from her visits as UNICEF ambassador and more. "We all have a journey and a story to tell. #unfinished," she wrote in the caption. Unfinished will be published by Penguin Random House.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Sky Is Pink with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The actress has many projects lined-up, which include Netflix's adaptation of Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in We Can Be Heroes and a film with comedian Mindy Kaling. The actress also signed Amazon's Citadel and Sangeet Project. She also co-produced Amazon Prime Video's Evil Eye.