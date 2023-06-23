Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Makes Her Royal Ascot Debut Wearing Baby's ‘First Fascinator’

Kate Middleton may have lost the title of best dressed at the Royal Ascot to a one-year-old.

That's a joke, of course, but Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's one-year-old daughter, Malti Marie, did make her Royal Ascot debut wearing a beautiful tiered white dress with floral embellishments and matching sandals. On June 22, Chopra shared a gorgeous family photo on Instagram Stories, holding her daughter in her arms as her husband places the child's “first fascinator” atop her head. Chopra further captioned the post, “Ready for Ascot MM?”

As for Malti's parents, the 30-year-old singer wore a white short-sleeved button-up and matching pants while the 40-year-old Citadel actor stunned in a sheer white ensemble by Pooja Rajpal Jaggi and golden statement earrings by Indian jewelry brand Isharya. The Chopra Jonas family sure looks ready!

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram/@priyankachopra

Although the Princess of Wales opted for a vibrant red Alexander McQueen dress with a matching Philip Treacy hat for this year's horse racing event, baby Malti's ensemble was reminiscent of the princess' Royal Ascot look from 2016, which featured a white floral lace Dolce & Gabbana dress and a perforated teardrop fascinator by Jane Taylor. It's worth noting that 2016 marked the then-Duchess of Cambridge's own Royal Ascot debut, possibly making Malti's ensemble a sweet nod to royal history…or it could just be a charming coincidence.

Royal Ascot - Day 2 Samir Hussein

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo of her husband and daughter in what appear to be the same outfits, though Malti wore different shoes and was missing her fascinator in the Father's Day post. “He is your biggest champion,” she wrote on June 18. “He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on. Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.”



Chopra continued, “I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky.”

Originally Appeared on Glamour