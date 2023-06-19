Priyanka Chopra Wore The Most Dramatic Icy-Blue Gown On A Glam Date Night

Priyanka Chopra couldn't look more glamorous.

The 40-year-old actress attended a screening of her new romantic comedy, Love Again, where she upped the ante in a breathtaking icy blue gown from Nina Ricci's fall/winter 2023 collection.

The piece displayed several dramatic details, from the billowing ruched off-the-shoulder sleeves to the massive bow and attached train that adorned the back. It also boasted an extreme mermaid silhouette.

In the midst of promoting her latest screening, Priyanka Chopra wore a dress so glamorous that it even rivals the one she wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

Accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, Chopra attended a screening of her new romantic comedy, Love Again

It also boasted an extreme mermaid silhouette; the dress hugged Chopra's figure until it reached below her knee, where it flared out into a theatrical bell shape.

To accessorize, Chopra opted for a bejeweled drop necklace and diamond-encrusted hoop earrings from Bulgari.

On the carpet, the actor shared plenty of sweet PDA moments with Jonas, who looked dapper in a modern black suit, a white collared top, and glossy black dress shoes. The couple held hands and exchanged loving glances as they posed for the cameras.

After the screening, Chopra changed out of her show-stopping gown and into a cotton candy-pink turtleneck dress with large torso cutouts, a twist feature on the bodice, and large tied tassels at the hem. She paired the dress with white pointed-toe shoes with criss-crossing ankle straps and a sparkling pink heart-shaped shoulder bag.

On Monday night, Chopra and Jonas coordinated in black Valentino outfits for the Met Gala.

The actor looked elegant in a black strapless gown with a thigh-high slit and a tufted cape, plus white opera gloves and shiny black platform heels. The singer, meanwhile, looked cool in a leather blazer, white shirt, black trousers, and a black tie held with a winding clip.

