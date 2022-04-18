Priyanka Chopra Shows A Glimpse Of Her Strong Abs In A Crop Top On IG

Photo credit: Priyanka Chopra - Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, 39, looked flawless in a yellow crop top and matching skirt that showed off her strong abs in an Easter Instagram photo with Nick Jonas.

The couple recently became parents to a new baby girl.

Priyanka works out to stay healthy, and she doesn't sweat what she eats.

Priyanka Chopra just celebrated her first Easter as a new mom, and she brought her abs along for the festivities.

Priyanka, 39, posted a series of pics from the day of herself alongside her husband, Nick Jonas. In the post, the actress is working a gorgeous yellow crop top and matching skirt that shows off her flat abs. “Happy Easter from us 🐣❤️🥰,” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

The happy couple welcomed a baby girl (their first!) via surrogate in January. The newest Jonas did not make an appearance this time. "Where’s the little bunny though? 🐰👩❤️💋👨," one user commented.

Priyanka later dropped pics and video of herself and Nick at the beach, next to the caption “what dreams are made of,” so clearly it was a good day in the Chopra-Jonas household.

While Priyanka looks amazingly fit (and happy!) RN, she’s made it clear that she has zero interest in overdoing it with her workout routine. “You don't have to kill yourself in the gym," she previously told Women's Health. "You don't have to starve yourself. I love having my pizzas and burgers and buffalo wings, on the side, for sure. But I like staying fit as well."

Priyanka also said she works out to help her stay healthy. "People always say you should listen to your body," she said. "But I don't listen to my body. My body listens to me. I can't afford to be sick or low on energy.”

OK, so what's her secret in the gym? A biggie, she told Pinkvilla, is jumping rope (aka "skipping"). “I learnt it really, really well in school,” she said. “I try to get my cardio in my skipping. It's easy to carry, you have your skipping rope in your bag, it's easy to do.”

Priyanka is into found fitness, too, which means incorporating exercise into regular daily routines. “I try to be active in everyday life—I take the stairs instead of the elevators or walk instead of driving,” she told Vogue India.

She also told Vogue India that her body “responds very quickly to exercise,” so she tends to work out when she needs to. “I don’t need too long to tone up and get into shape," she said. “I want to hit the gym but I work 15-hour days and I’m exhausted by the end of it.”

But she tries to have a balanced mindset when it comes to her workouts. “The idea is to keep fit and healthy and not shrink myself by two or three sizes,” she said, noting that she tends to focus on yoga or resistance work.

Priyanka tries to eat well, but made it clear to Elle that she doesn’t sweat what she eats. “I don't really have a diet,” she said. “I wing it by the seat of my pants. It's such a girl thing to do, like if I feel, ‘Ughh, I put on a few pounds’ and I feel gross about [myself] I suddenly start eating salad, protein, and soup. Otherwise, if I am feeling like I am in great shape I am okay with cheeseburgers and pizza.”



