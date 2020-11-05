Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Karva Chauth Look as She Cozies Up to Nick Jonas in Romantic Pic

Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018 to pop star and actor Nick Jonas. While their union was a confluence of East and West, the two have never shied away from embracing each other's religion and cultural heritage.

On Thursday, Priyanka celebrated Karva Chauth and also shared pics from the time on social media. In one of the pics, she is seen carrying her customary puja thali for the auspicious occasion. In another pic, she is seen cozying up to Nick. Priyanka looks elegant in her red saree, wich she teams with a golden sleeveless blouse. Priyanka looks every bit a desi girl in her Karva Chauth look.

Take a look.

Priyanka recently returned from Berlin, Germany where she reportedly shot for her upcoming Hollywood actioner The Matrix 4.