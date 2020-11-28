Priyanka Chopra Shares Emotional Post Recalling the Day She Won Padma Shri

From winning the Miss World 2000 pageant to being one of the highest-paid Bollywood actors and from being a National award-winning producer to becoming a global icon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has many feathers in her hat. She is also the recipient of Padma Shri- the fourth-highest civilian award in the Republic of India.

Reminiscing the day she was conferred with the Padma Shri, Chopra took to her verified Instagram account to share some pictures from the ceremony along with an emotional note. The actress looks elegant in a yellow saree and beams with confidence as she proudly wears the medallion on her chest.

"When I look at these pictures and think back to that day I was conferred the Padma Shri - the fourth highest civilian award in India, it brings back so many incredible memories. While it was definitely a personal achievement for me, what made it so special was seeing the joy and pride it gave my family," she wrote.

Priyanka detailed her family joined her on the day, however, her father, who she dearly misses was not able to attend the ceremony.

"With our military background, I can't even explain what a honour of this stature meant to me and my family. My Nani (grandmother), Bade Papa (eldest uncle), my mom, brother and my masis and mami (aunts) joined me that day and they were beyond thrilled to be at the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan (the residence of the President) for the ceremony. Bade Papa came in uniform and looking at him as he stood beaming with pride, I truly understood what a moment it was for all of us. The only thing missing was my dad... even though he wasn’t physically there, I carried him with me. He was and is a big part of my journey," she added.

On the work front, Priyanka has a pretty diverse lineup to look forward to. Recently she shared the teaser of her upcoming superhero film, We Can be Heroes. She will next be seen in the film adaptation of The White Tiger along with Rajkummar Rao, which she has also executive produced. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and is also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4. She is also set to star with Grammy-winner Celine Dion and actor Sam Heughan in an upcoming romantic drama, tentatively titled Text For You.