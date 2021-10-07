Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Perfect Day Off’ in Spain Makes Nick Jonas Go ‘Damn Girl’

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel in Spain. On Tuesday, she spent her ‘perfect day off’ on a boat in Valencia, with her mother Madhu Chopra, Citadel c-star Osy Ikhile, costume designer Sara Sensoy, and her pet Diana.

Priyanka shared pictures in a yellow swimsuit and one in a red bikini set, both accessorised with a white floral shrug. “A perfect day off. #AboutYesterday,” she wrote in the caption. One of the pictures featured Priyanka lounging on the boat with her mother and friends.

Nick Jonas commented under the post, “Damn girl.” Stylist Jessica Mulroney reacted to the pictures and wrote, “Gorgeous yellow suit."

Another picture shows Priyanka Chopra in the distance, riding a jet ski. She also shared a video of the jet ski ride on Instagram with the caption, “Water baby.”

Priyanka was earlier filming for Citadel in London. The actor had shared a picture from the sets of Citadel in Spain featuring a silhouette of her character. She captioned the picture, "Facing fears like the warrior she is...can't wait for you to meet her."

Priyanka Chopra also has other releases lined up including Matrix 4: Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, and Text For You with Sam Heughan. She also stars in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

