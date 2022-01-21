Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome first baby through surrogacy

Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·1 min read

Priyanka Chopra has announced the birth of her first child with husband Nick Jonas through surrogacy.

The couple tied the knot in India in December 2018, first with a Western wedding and then a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day.

Revealing the news on Instagram, Indian actress Chopra, 39, and singer Jonas, 29, wrote: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

The couple captioned the message with a love heart.

A host of famous faces took to social media to congratulate the couple, including singer Joe Jonas, and actress Karen Gillan.

Former Miss World Chopra recently addressed the idea of starting a family with singer-songwriter Jonas, speaking to Vanity Fair for its February 2022 edition.

She said: “They’re a big part of our desire for the future.

“By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

At the suggestion Chopra and her husband would have to slow down when they become parents, she added: “I’m OK with that.

“We’re both OK with that.”

Hugely successful Bollywood and Hollywood actor Chopra was named as the Ambassador for Positive Change by the British Fashion Council in 2020 and last year released her memoir Unfinished.

During lockdown, the pair settled into their new Los Angeles home with their three dogs Diana, Gina and Panda.

