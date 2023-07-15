Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Look Fantastic In Their Couple's Style at Wimbledon

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas showed everyone how to do couple's style while at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The pair were on hand for the Women's Final, and while they didn't technically match, they did have a very similar vibe.

The Citadel star was wearing a green, grey, and black dress in a water color print with an asymmetrical cut and flounced sleeves, with one sculptural piece crossing her body to the waist.

On her feet, were a pair of knee-high black boots that clung to her calves, featuring an open toe. Her hair was up in a tall ponytail, and she carried a small gray purse matching some of the spots on her dress. She had on sleek, mirrored sunglasses and gold hoops in her ears.

Jonas wore a tan houndstooth pattern suit with a camel-colored tie and warm grey dress shoes. He had on sunglasses in mottled earth tones with round frames and a square watch with a brown leather band.

The event was won by Czech player Marketa Vondrousova against Ons Jabeur. Vondrousova earned herself the Venus Rosewater Dish and £2.35 million in prize money with her victory. The big game attracted a number of celebrities, including Lewis Capaldi, Emma Watson, and Kate Middleton.

Jonas recently made a cameo in his wife's new romcom Love Again, which she told E! Online was “hysterical.”

“It was hysterical,” she said of her husband's performance. “He leaned into it and the crew was cracking up. It was really nice to have him on set for a little bit.”

Jonas agreed, saying, “I'm having just a phenomenal date with the lead of the movie, who happens to be my wife in real life. Why not come and crash the party? It's a great new experience for us and we're having a great time.”

The film was written and directed by James C. Strouse, who dished about working with the married couple.

“I have the pleasure of being the first director to work with Nick and Priyanka together,” said Strouse. “I went to their trailer the day before we shot and read through it with them, and Priyanka just kept laughing out loud every time Nick said a line. You never know how these things are going to go, but I think their chemistry really translated into a great scene.”

