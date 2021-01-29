Priyanka Chopra Is Launching A $5.99 Hair-Care Brand At Target
Among her many notable accolades as an A-list actress, producer, and a self-described humanitarian, Priyanka Chopra just added “brand founder” to her resumé. For the past eighteen months, the star has been quietly incubating her own clean, sustainable, and affordable hair-care label, Anomaly, which launches at Target stores nationwide on February 1.
Even for the former Miss World, whose lustrous hair could convince us to splurge on whatever shampoo she’s using, the drugstore hair aisle has always felt needlessly overpriced. “I remember as a 15-year-old girl, I would go into Target or Walmart to buy my beauty products and I saw that the good hair stuff was really expensive,” Chopra recalled during a recent Zoom interview. “In creating this brand, it was really important to me that everyone to be able to purchase our products without it leaving a hole in their wallet, or on the earth.”
All eight Anomaly hair-care products — three shampoos, three conditioners, a dry shampoo, and a hair mask — cost $5.99 apiece, and they’re sustainable by design. “Our shampoo and conditioner bottles are made out of 100% plastic trash diverted from landfills,” Chopra says. “Our caps cost three cents, our bottle is the thinnest plastic you’ll see on the aisle, and everything’s recyclable. The idea was to reduce waste and spend as little as possible on packaging, so we had the ability to really spend on the actual product.”
As for the Anomaly products themselves, all of which are housed in chic transparent bottles, Chopra simply designed her dream assortment. “These hair products are my basic needs in real life,” she explains. “They’re the three kind of shampoos I reach for: a hydrating one for when my hair has been blow-dried or I’ve been using hot tongs on it; a gentle shampoo, which is great when I’m washing my hair every day; and a charcoal option for when I need a deep cleanse.”
Following any shampoo, Chopra reaches for either Anomaly’s Smoothing Conditioner or the deep-conditioning mask. “I have frizzy, coarse hair, so my favorite conditioner from the line is definitely the Smoothing one,” she says. “The argan oil and quinoa tame my hair naturally so it air-dries nicely with just a towel. I’ll do the deep-conditioner mask once or twice a week, and of course, everyone needs a dry shampoo, too. I mean, I’m not a professional when it comes to hair — I’m just an everyday girl, and this is really everything I need.”
While we’d sooner describe Chopra as an international household name than an everyday girl, you won’t find hers anywhere on the Anomaly label. “Anomaly, to me, is not about me — it’s about everyone else,” she says. “It’s a celebration of humanity, because we’re all special and unique, and having a great relationship with your hair and at the same time showing love to the world we live in.”
