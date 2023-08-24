Priyanka Chopra Just Shared a Rare Glimpse At Life in the City With Nick Jonas and Their Daughter

Name a cuter family, I dare you.

It's not every day that we get a peek at Priyanka Chopra’s life with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Maltie Marie. But thanks to a little “August magic,” the actress was seemingly feeling generous and blessed our feeds with some rare yet very cute snaps of her family.

On Tuesday, the mother of one posted an August photo dump, sharing a rare glimpse of what it’s like on a day off from the Jonas Brothers' World Tour. In the carousel of photos, the parents shared sweet moments with their adorable toddler in New York City, such as adventuring in the Big Apple, taking in sky-high views, and exploring Central Park.

With their backs to the camera, the family of three held hands as they took a leisurely stroll through the streets of New York City. Chopra, who wore an Adidas by Stella McCartney white tee with denim high-waisted shorts, held onto Malti's one hand, while Jonas held the other. For his part, he wore a graphic sleeveless tee and white trainers. Another snap captured Nick proudly taking on the role of a family guy as he playfully carries Malti in a woven basket through the park. The next snap featured another special moment shared between the mother-daughter duo as they climbed the large boulders in Central Park, showing off Malti's tourist OOTD: a charcoal grey bib set with a matching bucket hat.

Aside from the photos of their adventures in the city, the actress’s photo dump ensured us all that Malti is a fashion icon already in the making. Basking in the sights of the skyline, the one-year-old modeled a denim jacket with the letter “M” embroidered on her back in colorful florals. In another photo, Malti twinned with a look-a-like baby doll as they both sported coordinating white and pink jumpsuits adorned with dainty flowers and greenery, which they accessorized with matching pink ribbon headbands.

