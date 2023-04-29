Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Practical Crossbody Bag Reminds Us of a Timeless Style Kate Middleton Always Carries

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Her Mansur Gavriel box bag costs $625, but we found similar styles starting at just $26

Backgrid/MEGA

There's nothing like a pre-summer escape to Europe — and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas totally have the right idea. The lovebirds were recently spotted hand-in-hand enjoying some Italian gelato while strolling through the streets of Rome, and of course, they both had on effortlessly cool 'fits.

Jonas gave his neutral wide-leg trousers a pop of color with a coral button-down shirt and a bright green bag, while Chopra Jonas wore a matching green set with a leather jacket, sneakers, and a $625 Mansur Gavriel M Frame Box Bag in the practical style everyone in Hollywood seems to be wearing.

Backgrid/MEGA

With its compact, structured appearance, a box bag is a timeless silhouette that can easily be dressed up or down, which is why it's no surprise that Kate Middleton was seen carrying the bag style on three different occasions last year. But some stars like Chopra Jonas and Taylor Swift are opting for hands-free options, which are a little more functional due to comfy shoulder straps.

If you love Chopra Jonas stylish and practical box bag but don't want to spend hundreds of dollars, you can get a similar handbag for as little as $26. Shop crossbody box bags from Amazon below.

Crossbody Box Bags at Amazon

Related: Lululemon's Newest Belt Bag Is Already Selling Out — Scoop It Up While You Can

With their spacious compartments and adjustable shoulder straps, belt bags have been climbing in popularity in recent months. But If you're looking for something a bit more structured, consider the Catmicoo Mini Purse, which looks so similar to the crossbody Chopra Jonas recently wore in Italy. Featuring a structured silhouette, the boxy crossbody bag has an envelope flap front, allowing for easy access to your essentials inside. You can also carry it using the top handle and remove the shoulder strap. And at Amazon, you can get it for $30 in nine gorgeous colors, including black, orange, and green.

Story continues

Amazon

Buy It! Catmicoo Mini Purse, $29.99; amazon.com

If you loved Middleton's sleek croc-patterned bag she carried on a royal tour last year, you can mimic her style with The Drop's Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag. The $40 bag has a boxed structure and features a flap enclosure that's secured with a snap button. Inside, the spacious crossbody has two large compartments, plus a smaller one for items like coins or lip balm. The strap is adjustable and removable, and shoppers are calling it an "adorable spring and summer bag."

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag, $39; amazon.com

You can even dress up the classic box bag silhouette with a chain strap, like the Faux Leather Envelope Clutch Purse. The gold chain elevates the bag's overall look and allows you to go hands-free, but it's also removable, instantly transforming the bag into a clutch. It's made of faux Saffiano leather and the bag's flap closure has gold hardware detailing and a magnetic enclosure, so it will securely keep your belongings inside.

Choose from 17 beautiful colors, including classic hues like black and white and more vibrant options like pink and yellow. Plus, it's only $26.

Amazon

Buy It! KKXIU Faux Leather Envelope Clutch Purse, $25.99; amazon.com

Having a crossbody bag that goes with everything will help streamline your spring and summer wardrobe, whether you have a European vacation planned or not. Check out more crossbody box bags inspired by Chopra Jonas below.

Amazon

Buy It! Van Caro Crossbody Shoulder Bag, $30.06 with coupon (orig. $31.56); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Scarleton Crossbody Bag, $39.99 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Scarleton Top Handle Satchel Bag, $42.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.