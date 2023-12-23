Priyanka Chopra Jonas Enjoys a Cute Cuddle Session with Daughter Malti Marie

The 'Matrix Resurrections' actress also shared photos posing alongside her husband in a recent Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a glimpse at her life “lately” in a new Instagram post.

The Quantico actress, 41, included photos alongside her husband, Nick Jonas, as well as solo shots of their daughter, Malti Marie, 23 months.

Malti was first photographed playing on a pastel green toy BMW car. In the photo, she’s seen sporting a beanie while she drapes herself over the toy car that has a custom Malti Marie license plate.

Chopra Jonas also shared a photo of herself cuddling with her toddler. The 23-month-old is seen smiling while standing in her mother’s embrace as she wears a funky “I ❤️ NY” trucker hat.

Another photo included Malti sitting on a playground swing.

Along with snapshots of Malti, the Instagram carousel began with a photo of Chopra Jonas sitting on her husband’s lap while he, 31, was staring directly at the camera and she was giggling.

Chopra Jonas simply captioned the post, “Lately🙏🏽.”

Chopra Jonas’ recent photos join the actress’ efforts to share photos of her daughter while still maintaining Malti’s privacy online. Typically, Chopra Jonas places emojis over Malti's face in photos or will share pictures where her daughter is looking away from the camera.

The musician and the actress welcomed their first child together via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. Malti spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day.

In July 2023 when Malti was six months old, Jonas spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his little girl — and being a first-time father.

While she did not have the easiest start to life, Jonas told the outlet that "all is good" with Malti now. "It is certainly life-changing," he said of being a father, adding that his baby girl is “amazing.”

“It brings me a lot of joy," he added.

More recently, Chopra Jonas spoke with PEOPLE in October about the "extremely overwhelming" reality of being a mom.

"Every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make," she shared. "I look at [my daughter's] smile, and I'm like, 'Okay, okay. I'm doing good so far.' It's the greatest thing I’ve ever done, but it's extremely scary."



