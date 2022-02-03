Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anthony Mackie Team Up for Action Film Ending Things

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Anthony Mackie and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are teaming up for an action flick.

The Avengers actor, 43, and the Quantico star, 39, have been tapped to lead Ending Things, a film from screenwriter Kevin Sullivan, Deadline reported Wednesday.

Described by the outlet as "a True Lies-esque action film," Ending Things follows "a hitwoman who wants out of the assassin business tells her 'business' partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well.'

The film summary continues, "But she comes to realize she doesn't want to end that part of their bond. In order to survive the breakup – and their last job together – they must join forces for one last night out."

Ending Things will be produced by Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment, along with Inspire Entertainment and Mackie's company, Make It With Gravy Productions. A release date was not reported.

The new movie is one of many projects in the works for Jonas, who welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas last month. In addition to Ending Things, Priyanka is also working on the rom-com Text for You, the biopic Sheela, the road trip film Jee Le Zaraa and the action comedy Cowboy Ninja Viking.

She most recently appeared in the miniseries Citadel and in the latest Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka, who starred as Sati in the movie, told Red Table Talk in December it was "such a privilege and an honor" to work on The Matrix franchise, which she said "changed cinema."

Mackie joins Ending Things shortly after appearing in Netflix's The Woman in the Window and the TV series Solos.

The Marvel star, who plays Sam Wilson/Falcon in The Avengers, has also starred in his own Disney+ series Falcon and Winter Soldier, and is set to play Sam Wilson/Captain America in Captain America 4.

Along with Ending Things and the latest Captain America film, Mackie's upcoming projects include the family-friendly action movie We Have a Ghost, the action film Desert Warrior, the TV comedy Twisted Metal and the drama Signal Hill, in which he'll play famed lawyer Johnnie Cochran.