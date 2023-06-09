Priyanka Chopra Goes Full 'Dolce Vita' Glam in Plunging Feathered Gown

As far as hotel openings go, there have been few more utterly glamorous than that of Bulgari's new residence in Rome. Throwing open its doors for the first time last night (after more than 10 years of planning, eek!), the shiny new Bulgari Hotel Roma – a super-luxurious residence covered in marble, mosaics and filled with priceless antiquities – hosted one of the most epic parties we've ever seen, complete with a drone light show, unlimited champagne, live music and killer guest-list to boot.

The event's star guests? None other than Bulgari ambassadors Zendaya and Priyanka Chopra, who flew to Italy specifically for the event. And obviously, they pulled out all the stops with their 'fits for the night.

Zendaya stunned in a suitably sparkly ensemble, wearing a see-through mesh top covered in rhinestones and a glitter two-piece suit. Plus, of course, some MEGA Bulgari jewelry to complete the look.

But as ever, it was Priyanka who took the glam to a whole new level. Posing against the hazy Roman skyline on the hotel's epic rooftop, the actress had her very own Dolce Vita moment – and it's everything we could have possibly dreamed of.

Getty Images

If we needed any further proof that the woman is a straight up goddess, then this is it. Priyanka absolutely stole the show in her billowing white gown, an archival piece from Giambattista Valli's SS23 couture collection that features a plunging neckline, high leg slit, plush feather trim and a dramatic train. It's giving glowing Hollywood goddess, which is exactly what she is.

We're also lowkey obsessed with her hairstyle, TBH. Those two super-high pigtails are kinda giving Spiceworld vibes, amirite? Such an unexpected contrast to her full Hollywood glam look – but a brilliant one too.

Getty Images

Plus, because it's Bulgari, there HAD to be some epic jewelry involved – and Priyanka's choice didn't disappoint. The actress wore an *insane* necklace for the occasion, with beads of precious emeralds, countless diamonds and even a statement pendant embedded with an *actual* ancient Roman coin. I mean, the dream.

Getty Images

The only guest missing was Anne Hathaway, a fellow Bulgari ambassador who attended the Mediterranea Jewellery launch in Venice alongside Priyanka and Zendaya just last month.

Getty Images

Excuse us while we spend the next few hours dreaming up what Anne might have worn for the Roman occasion... Any excuse to waste away the rest of a working Friday, eh?

